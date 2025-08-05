Montedio Yamagata vs Urawa Red Diamonds Prediction and Betting Tips | August 6th 2025

Urawa Red Diamonds get their 2025 Emperor's Cup campaign underway when they visit the ND Soft Stadium Yamagata to face Montedio Yamagata in the round of 16 on Wednesday. This will be the first meeting between the two teams since July 2023, when Maciej Skorza’s men secured a 1-0 victory in the third round of this same competition.
Montedio Yamagata picked up a morale-boosting result ahead of their cup tie as they secured a 1-0 victory over French outfit Stade Reims in a friendly a fortnight ago.
This was a much-needed result for Akinobu Yokouchi’s side, who had lost each of their previous four matches in the J. League 2, conceding 11 goals and scoring four since May’s 3-0 victory over Oita.
Montedio now return to the Emperor's Cup, where they kicked off their campaign with a 2-1 victory over Kagoshima United on June 11, before securing an impressive penalty-shootout victory over Gamba Osaka on home turf.
Meanwhile, Urawa Red Diamonds were guilty of a lack of sting in front of goal last time out when they were held to a goalless draw by Avispa Fukuoka in their J1 League clash.
Before that, Skorza’s men snapped their run of four back-to-back defeats on July 23, when they picked up a 4-1 victory over Shonan Bellmare.
Urawa Red Diamonds are currently eighth in the J1 League standings with 38 points from 24 matches and will now look to kick off their quest for a ninth Emperor's Cup crown on a high.
Montedio Yamagata vs Urawa Red Diamonds Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- Urawa Red Diamonds hold the upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won four of the previous nine meetings between the two sides.
- Montedio Yamagata have picked up two wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.
- Urawa are on a run of five straight competitive away defeats and have failed to win their last seven on the road since April’s 2-0 victory at Machida Zelvia (5L, 2D).
- Montedio Yamagata have lost all but one of their last five competitive home games, with the 2-1 victory over Kagoshima on June 11 being the exception.
Montedio Yamagata vs Urawa Red Diamonds Prediction
While Montedio Yamagata will look to continue their fairytale cup run, next up is the stern challenge of taking on a superior and more experienced Urawa Red Diamonds side.
Given the gulf in quality and depth between the two teams, we are tipping Skorza’s men to come away with the desired result.
Prediction: Montedio Yamagata 0-2 Urawa Red Diamonds
Montedio Yamagata vs Urawa Red Diamonds Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Urawa Red Diamonds to win
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in eight of the last 10 meetings between the two teams)
Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in nine of their last 10 encounters)