Montenegro 1-5 England: 5 Talking Points

Montenegro v England - UEFA EURO 2020 Qualifier

In a match marred by racists remarks against English players by the home crowd in the Podgorica City Stadium, England thrashed Montenegro 5-1 to top group A with 6 points.

It was Montenegro who scored the first goal as Marko Vešović in the 17th minute to give the lead to the hosts and bring hopes of another upset at home. The lead was short lived though, as Michael Keane equalized 13 minutes later from a floating ball produced by Ross Barkley.

Barkley then took centrestage as he scored a brace to give the Three Lions a 3-1 lead after 59 minutes. Then, it was the time for the captain to have his name on the scoresheet as Harry Kane slotted home his 17th goal in 20 appearances under Gareth Southgate to make it 4-1 after 71 minutes. Raheem Sterling further increased the lead to 5 as the Manchester City winger slotted home his first of the night after a brilliant ball from Jordan Henderson.

Here's a look at 5 talking points in England's thrashing of Montenegro.

#1 Callum Hudson-Odoi makes history

An injury to Jadon Sancho coupled with an impressive showing against the Czech Republic after coming on as a substitute in the 70th minute saw England manager Gareth Southgate to give a debut competitive start for the 18-year old Chelsea winger, Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The 18-year old became the second youngest player ever to don the jersey of the Three Lions in a competitive fixture and the youngest since 2003. However, former Manchester United and England captain Wayne Rooney still holds the record of being the youngest player in a competitive match for England after coming on against Turkey in a 2-0 victory.

An even more remarkable fact is that the 18-year old Odoi made his first start in international football despite having never to start a single Premier League match for the Blues.

