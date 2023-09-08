Montenegro and Bulgaria go head-to-head at the Podgorica City Stadium in Group G of the 2024 European Championship qualifiers on Sunday (September 10).

The hosts failed to find their feet last time out, as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Lithuania at the Darius and Girėnas Stadium. Radulovic’s men are winless in four games across competitions, losing two, since a 1-0 win over Bulgaria in their qualifying opener in March.

With five points from four games, Montenegro are third in Group G, two points behind second-placed Serbia.

Meanwhile, Bulgaria continue to struggle, as they fell to a 1-0 friendly defeat to Iran last time out. That was in keeping with their poor run of results in the Euro 2024 qualifiers, where they have lost twice in four games.

Mladen Krstajic’s side are rooted to the bottom of the standings, level on two points with fourth-placed Lithuania.

Montenegro vs Bulgaria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With two wins from the last seven meetings, Montenegro holds the upper hand in the fixture.

Bulgaria have managed one win in that period, while the spoils have been shared four times.

Montenegro are unbeaten in five games against the Lions, winning twice since a 4-1 loss in September 2009.

Radulovic’s men are winless in six home games across competitions, losing three, since a 2-0 win over Romania in June.

Bulgaria are unbeaten in all but one of their last seven away games, winning twice, since June 2022.

Montenegro vs Bulgaria Prediction

Considering past results between the two teams, expect a cagey affair. Montenegro’s home advantage gives them a slight edge, so they should come away with a slender win.

Prediction: Montenegro 1-0 Bulgaria

Montenegro and Bulgaria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Montenegro

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in their last five meetings with Bulgaria.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in six of their last seven clashes.)