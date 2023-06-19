Montenegro vs Czech Republic Prediction and Betting Tips | June 20, 2023

Montenegro and Czech Republic go head to head in a friendly at the Podgorica City Stadium on Tuesday (June 20).

Miodrag Radulovic’s men head into the game looking to get over the Locomotive, having lost the last four meetings between the sides. Montenegro failed to get their quest for a place in Germany back on track, as they were held to a goalless draw by Hungary on Saturday.

Before that, the Brave Falcons kicked off their qualifying campaign with a 1-0 win over Bulgaria on March 24, three days before suffering a 2-0 loss to Serbia. Montenegro are third in Group G, level on four points with second-placed Hungary, who have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Czech Republic maintained their unbeaten run in the qualifiers with a 3-0 win over Faroe Islands on Saturday. Jaroslav Silhavy’s men have picked up two wins and a draw from three games to sit atop Group E and have a four-point lead over second-placed Albania.

However, Czech Republic head into the game with just one win in eight away games across competitions since the start of 2022.

Montenegro vs Czech Republic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Czech Republic have been dominant in the fixture, winning the last four meetings.

Their most recent meetings came in the European Championship qualifiers in 2019, when the Locomotive won 3-0 in Podgorica.

Montenegro have managed just one win in seven games across competitions, losing four since June 2022.

Czech Republic are winless in all but one of their last eight away games, losing five since March 2022.

The Brave Falcons are without a win in five home games since a 2-0 win over Romania in June 2022.

Montenegro vs Czech Republic Prediction

Czech Republic have put together a fine run of results and are the favourites to come out on top. The Locomotive take on a Montenegro side who have struggled at home, so they should claim a slender win.

Prediction: Montenegro 1-2 Czech Republic

Montenegro vs Czech Republic Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Czech Republic

Tip 2: First to score - Czech Republic (The Brave Falcons have conceded first in five of their last seven games.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals in six of Czech Republic’s last seven outings.)

