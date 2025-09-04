Montenegro vs Czechia Prediction and Betting Tips | September 5th 2025

Montenegro will invite Czechia to the Podgorica City Stadium in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Friday. The visitors are at the top of the Group L standings with nine points from four games, and the Brave Falcons are third with six points.

Ad

The hosts have won two of their three games in the qualifiers. They were last in action in a friendly in June and were held to a 2-2 draw by Armenia. Vasilije Adžić and Andrija Bulatović scored in the first and second halves, respectively, in that draw.

Nároďák were last in action in the World Cup qualifiers in June against Croatia and suffered a 5-1 away loss, ending their winning run in 2025. Tomáš Souček had pulled them level in the 58th minute, but Croatia scored four times between the 62nd and 75th minutes to register a comfortable win.

Ad

Trending

Montenegro vs Czechia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths six times thus far. The visitors have been the dominant side in these meetings, winning all six games.

They met in the reverse fixture in June and Nároďák registered a 2-0 home win.

The hosts have scored just one goal in six games against the visitors, and that goal was scored in a friendly game in 2023.

The Brave Falcons have won their two home games in the ongoing qualifying campaign.

The visitors have scored at least two goals in five of their six games in this fixture.

Nároďák have seen conclusive results in their last four away games in the World Cup qualifiers, with two wins and two defeats. Notably, they have kept clean sheets in the wins and have failed to score in the losses.

Ad

Montenegro vs Czechia Prediction

The Brave Falcons failed to score for the first time in the ongoing qualifying campaign in their 2-0 away loss in the reverse fixture in June and will look to bounce back here. Notably, their only goal in six meetings against the visitors was scored at Podgorica City Stadium in 2023.

Národní tým suffered a 5-1 loss to Croatia in their previous outing, ending their winning streak after four games. They have scored at least two goals in six of their last eight games in the World Cup qualifiers and will look to build on that form.

Ad

The visitors have a 100% record in this fixture, and considering their recent record in the World Cup qualifiers, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Montenegro 1-2 Czechia

Montenegro vs Czechia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Czechia to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More