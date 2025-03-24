Montenegro vs Faroe Islands Prediction and Betting Tips | March 25th 2025

Montenegro and The Faroe Islands will battle for three points in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday (March 25th). The game will be played at Stadion Gradski.

The hosts began their qualifiers with a 3-1 comeback victory over Gibraltar at the same venue over the weekend. They went behind to Dan Bent's 13th-minute strike while Stevan Jovetic equalized in the 22nd minute. Marko Tuci and Adam Marusic scored second-half goals to help their nation claim all three points.

The Faroe Islands, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat away to the Czech Republic. Patrik Schick put the Czechs ahead in the 25th minute while Gunnar Vatnhamar equalized with seven minutes left on the clock. Schick completed his brace two minutes later to secure the win.

The defeat left Landsliðið in fourth spot in Group L while Montenegro lead the way at the summit of the standings on three points.

Montenegro vs Faroe Islands Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Montenegro are aiming to win a third successive home game for the first time since October 2010.

The Faroe Islands are winless in their last 10 away games in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers (eight losses).

Montenegro have not won consecutive home games in World Cup qualification since September 2017.

Four of The Faroe Islands' last six games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Montenegro form guide: W-W-L-L-L Faroe Islands form guide: L-L-W-D-D

Montenegro vs Faroe Islands Prediction

Montenegro have never qualified for the World Cup as an independent nation and are aiming to change this. The Brave Falcons are the early pacesetters and with Croatia yet to kick a ball in the qualifiers, garnering as many points on the board is crucial.

The Faroe Islands, for their part, gave a good account of themselves in a narrow defeat to the Czech Republic. They have lost their last seven games across the Euro and World Cup qualifiers, highlighting the size of the task facing them.

Montenegro are the favorites in this game and we are backing the home side to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Montenegro 3-1 Faroe Islands

Montenegro vs Faroe Islands Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Montenegro to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Montenegro to score over 1.5 goals

