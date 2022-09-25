Montenegro vs Finland prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022

Montenegro and Finland go head-to-head at the Podgorica City Stadium in Group B3 of the UEFA Nations League on Monday.

Markku Kanerva’s side have lost their two away games in the campaign and will be looking to end this poor run.

Montenegro’s hopes of securing top spot in Group B3 came to an end on Friday when they were beaten 1-0 by Bosnia & Herzegovina.

This followed a comfortable 3-0 victory away to Romania on June 14 which saw their two-game winless run come to an end.

With seven points from five games, Montenegro are currently second in the group standings, four points adrift of first-placed Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Meanwhile, Finland failed to find their feet last time out as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Romania on home turf.

They have failed to win their last three games, picking up one draw and losing twice since June.

With five points from five games, Finland are currently third in Group B3, one point above last-placed Romania in the relegation spot.

Montenegro vs Finland Head-To-Head

This will be their third-ever meeting between Montenegro and Finland, with both sides claiming one win each from their previous two encounters.

Montenegro Form Guide: L-W-D-L-W

Finland Form Guide: D-L-L-W-D

Montenegro vs Finland Team News

Montenegro

Montenegro head into Monday’s contest with a clean bill of health. However, they will have to do without Adam Marusic, who has been suspended due to yellow card accumulation.

Injured: None

Suspended: Adam Marusic

Finland

Rasmus Schuller is a doubt for the visitors after coming off with a late injury against Romania last time out.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Doubtful: Rasmus Schuller

Montenegro vs Finland Predicted XI

Montenegro Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Milan Mijatović; Marko Vešović, Igor Vujačić, Žarko Tomašević, Risto Radunović; Aleksandar Šćekić; Driton Camaj, Marko Janković, Vukan Savićević, Milutin Osmajić; Stevan Jovetić

Finland Predicted XI (5-3-2): Lukáš Hrádecký; Nikolai Alho, Leo Väisänen, Robert Ivanov; Jere Uronen, Richard Jensen, Kaan Kairinen; Onni Valakari, Glen Kamara; Fredrik Jensen, Teemu Pukki

Montenegro vs Finland Prediction

Monday’s game sees two evenly-matched sides lock horns and we expect a thrilling contest at the Podgorica City Stadium. We predict Montenegro and Finland will cancel out each other’s efforts and the rivals will settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Montenegro 1-1 Finland

