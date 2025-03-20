Montenegro vs Gibraltar Prediction and Betting Tips | March 22nd 2025

Montenegro will host Gibraltar at the Gradski stadion Nikšić on Saturday in the opening round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The hosts will be keen to get their qualifying campaign off to a good start against one of the weaker sides in the group.

The Brave Falcons ended their seven-game losing streak with a 3-1 win over Turkey in their last game in November 2024 and will be hoping to enter the World Cup qualifiers with the same form.

The hosts will be hoping to write an underdog story and push for their first-ever World Cup appearance, having been drawn in a group alongside their weekend opponents, the Faroe Islands, Czech Republic and an undetermined fourth opponent.

Gibraltar are also looking for an unlikely qualification for next year's global showpiece and will hope their recent seven-game unbeaten streak can serve as a platform. The visitors lost 13 consecutive games across all competitions from March 2023 to May 2023 but have since drawn five and won two of their last seven heading into this weekend's game.

Montenegro vs Gibraltar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have only met twice going into Thursday's game. Montenegro won both of those games with a remarkable 7-1 aggregate.

The two teams last faced off in a World Cup qualifying clash back in October 2021 which the Brave Falcons won 3-0 via goals from Lazio's Adam Marusic and the now retired Fatos Beqiraj.

The hosts' only appearance in the World Cup finals was in 2006 as part of the unified nation of Serbia & Montenegro at the time.

Montenegro are currently ranked 73rd on the FIFA World Rankings while Gibraltar are ranked 196th.

Montenegro vs Gibraltar Prediction

Montenegro are overwhelming favorites going into the weekend thanks to possessing more quality than the visitors and their home advantage, but will have to be at their best to avoid any surprises.

Los Llanis have the odds stacked against them this weekend despite positive results in recent outings. They are badly mismatched ahead of their trip to southeastern Europe and could lose this one.

Prediction: Montenegro 2-0 Gibraltar

Montenegro vs Gibraltar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Montenegro to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Nine of the visitors’ last 10 games have featured fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the hosts' last six matches)

