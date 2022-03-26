Montenegro vs Greece prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendly 2022

Montenegro host Greece at the Podgorica City Stadium in Podgorica on Monday for an international friendly.

The Brave Falcons lost 1-0 to Armenia on Tuesday, courtesy of a first-half strike from Vahan Bichakhchyan.

It was their second consecutive loss and extended their winless run in all competitions to four games.

In fact, Miodrag Radulović's side have won only thrice since the start of 2021, with all of those wins coming in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, though they were not enough to progress.

Montenegro finished fourth in Group C and now look forward to the UEFA Nations League in June.

Greece also missed their flight to Qatar after coming third in Group B but have started 2022 on a good note.

The Euro 2004 champions beat Romania 1-0 in Bucharest as Andreas Bouchalakis opened his account for the side.

Montenegro vs Greece Head-To-Head

Surprisingly, the Balkan sides have clashed just once before.

That was a friendly game, with Greece prevailing 2-1 in March 2016.

Armenian Football @ArmenianFootbal



Great win by our boys and a good start of the year. Spertsyan missed some huge chances.



Congrats and keep winning, HAYER! FT: Armenia 1-0 MontenegroGreat win by our boys and a good start of the year. Spertsyan missed some huge chances.Congrats and keep winning, HAYER! FT: Armenia 1-0 MontenegroGreat win by our boys and a good start of the year. Spertsyan missed some huge chances.Congrats and keep winning, HAYER! 🇦🇲 https://t.co/syf0FEVJrL

Montenegro Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-D-L-W

Greece Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-L-L-W

Montenegro vs Greece Team News

Montenegro

The Brave Falcons lost 1-0 to Armenia on Tuesday in a limp display, so manager Miodrag Radulović may opt to make a few changes.

Igor Ivanovic, who came off the bench, may be reinstated on the right wing to add width, while Danijel Petković may return in goal.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Hellas Football @HellasFooty



The Poyet era begins with a win on Independence day!



#ROMGRE | #Greece FT: Romania 0-1 GreeceThe Poyet era begins with a win on Independence day! FT: Romania 0-1 GreeceThe Poyet era begins with a win on Independence day! 🇬🇷#ROMGRE | #Greece https://t.co/M7z4GyuUgu

Greece

The Pirate Ship endured contrasting fortunes, beating Romania 1-0 in a friendly.

Head coach Gus Poyet could still give some of his other players a chance to start on Monday.

AEK Athens defender Giorgos Tzavellas, who has 45 caps, could return to the XI while AZ Alkmaar striker Vangelis Pavlidis is also gunning to start.

Moldova-based Giorgos Athanasiadis is looking to make his international debut.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Montenegro vs Greece Predicted XI

Montenegro (4-3-3): Danijel Petković; Nikola Vukčević, Žarko Tomašević, Igor Vujačić, Risto Radunović; Miloš Raičković, Marko Janković, Novica Eraković; Igor Ivanović, Uroš Đurđević, Milutin Osmajić.

Greece (4-3-3): Odysseas Vlachodimos; Lazaros Rota, Dinos Mavropanos, Giorgos Tzavellas, Kostas Tsimikas; Andreas Bouchalakis, Manolis Siopis, Petros Mantalos; Tasos Douvikas, Vangelis Pavlidis, Dimitris Pelkas.

Montenegro vs Greece Prediction

The sides enter the match on the back of contrasting results but that doesn't necessarily mean anything.

There's a similar level of quality in both squads and we could see a low-scoring draw here.

Prediction: Montenegro 1-1 Greece

Edited by Peter P