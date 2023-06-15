Montenegro vs Hungary Prediction and Betting Tips | June 17th 2023

Montenegro and Hungary return to action in the 2024 European Championship qualifiers when they lock horns at the Podgorica City Stadium on Saturday.

Having failed to win the last three meetings between the sides, Marco Rossi’s men will head into the weekend looking to get one over the hosts and maintain their perfect start to the campaign.

Montenegro were sent crashing back down to earth in their quest for a place in Germany as they were beaten 2-0 by Serbia on March 27.

This followed a narrow 1-0 win over Bulgaria in their group opener, courtesy of a second-half strike from Nikola Krstović.

Montenegro, who are winless in five of their last six matches, will look to return to winning ways and get their campaign back on track.

Hungary, on the other hand, kicked off their Euro 2024 qualifiers on a high as they thrashed Bulgaria 3-0 at the Puskás Aréna Park.

Rossi’s side have now won three straight games on the spin, dating back to last November’s 2-2 friendly draw with Luxembourg.

Hungary are currently level on three points with Saturday’s visitors in Group G and sit three points behind first-placed Serbia.

Montenegro vs Hungary Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between the sides, with Montenegro picking up two wins in their previous three encounters.

Hungary are yet to taste victory against the Brave Falcons, while both sides played out a thrilling 3-3 draw back in August 2018.

Montenegro have managed just one win in their last six outings across all competitions, losing four and picking up one draw since September 2022.

The Magyars are on a three-match winning streak and are unbeaten in seven of their last eight matches, claiming five wins and two draws since last June.

Radulović’s men are without a win in their last four games on home soil, losing twice and claiming two draws since their 2-0 victory over Romania in June 2022.

Montenegro vs Hungary Prediction

Hungary head into the weekend on a fine run of results and will be backing themselves to end their winless run against the Brave Falcons.

Montenegro have struggled to grind out results at home and we predict Rossi’s side will claim a slender win this weekend.

Prediction: Montenegro 1-2 Hungary

Montenegro vs Hungary Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Hungary to win

Tip 2: First to score - Hungary (The Magyars have opened the scoring in six of their last eight matches)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in seven of Montenegro’s last nine games)

