Montenegro vs Lebanon Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th October 2023

Montenegro host Lebanon at the Podgorica City Stadium on Thursday for an international friendly, looking to blow away the cobwebs before their Euro qualifier next week.

The Brave Falcons will play away to Serbia next Tuesday for the sixth round of the qualifying campaign in Group G, where the Balkan outfit are currently third with eight points from five games.

After defeating Bulgaria in their opening clash, Montenegro played out three losses and three draws in their next four, all in alternating fashion, before prevailing over the Lions once again.

Miodrag Radulović's side are just two points off the top two teams in the group and will be keen to keep producing positive results as Montenegro aim for their first Euro appearance as an independent country.

Lebanon will begin the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers next month against Palestine. Winning both their friendly games this month, against Montenegro and the UAE, will give them some impetus with which to start their campaign.

Moreover, the Cedars will mark their third appearance in the Asia Cup next year after qualifying for the Qatar showpiece. The Middle Eastern outfit have been drawn alongside hosts Qatar, China and Tajikistan in Group A.

Montenegro vs Lebanon Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Montenegro and Lebanon meet for the first time in their history.

Lebanon have won four of their last six games, but just one of their last three: 1-0 vs India in the 2023 King's Cup.

Montenegro have won just one of their last five games and just two in six games of the 2023 calendar year.

Montenegro are playing their first friendly since November 2022, when the Brave Falcons played Slovakia (2-2) and Slovenia (0-1).

Montenegro's Stefan Savic is looking to score in his third consecutive game, and his next strike will be the 10th for his team, which would make him just the fifth player in their history to hit double-digits.

Montenegro vs Lebanon Prediction

Montenegro are obviously the better side on paper, but with the all-important qualifier against Serbia coming up next week, head coach Radulovic might bench some of his players to avoid injuries.

Lebanon will look to seize the opportunity and cause an upset, but their lack of quality means it could still end in a loss for them.

Prediction: Montenegro 2-1 Lebanon

Montenegro vs Lebanon Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Montenegro to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes