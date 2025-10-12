Montenegro vs Liechtenstein Prediction and Betting Tips | October 13th 2025

Montenegro will invite Liechtenstein to Podgorica City Stadium in an international friendly on Monday. This is the final friendly of the year for both teams.

The hosts were last in action against the Faroe Islands in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Thursday and fell to a 4-0 loss. It was their third consecutive loss in the qualifiers, and they also failed to score for the third match in a row.

The visitors also took part in the World Cup qualifiers last week and suffered a 4-0 away loss to Kazakhstan. They are yet to open their goalscoring account in the qualifiers.

Montenegro vs Liechtenstein Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths twice, with both meetings taking place in the qualifiers for the 2016 UEFA Euros. The visitors were unbeaten in these games, recording one win while playing out a draw.

The visitors have failed to score in their seven games across all competitions in 2025.

The Brave Falcons are winless in their last five games in all competitions. They have conceded at least two goals in these games as well.

The Blue-Reds have registered just one win across all competitions since 2020, with that triumph registered in a friendly in 2024.

Liechtenstein have lost their last two friendly games, failing to score in both.

The Brave Falcons have played just one friendly in 2025 and were held to a 2-2 home draw by Armenia in June.

The visitors have conceded at least three goals in six of their last seven games in all competitions.

Montenegro vs Liechtenstein Prediction

The Brave Falcons have scored five goals across all competitions in 2025, with all goals scored at home. They have kept clean sheets in their two games in this fixture and will look to build on that form.

The Blue-Reds have lost their seven games in all competitions in 2025 without scoring and will look to improve upon that record. Their last away win was registered in 2020, with that triumph recorded in a friendly against Luxembourg.

The Brave Falcons will have the home advantage here, and considering their unbeaten record against the visitors, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Montenegro 2-0 Liechtenstein

Montenegro vs Liechtenstein Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Montenegro to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

