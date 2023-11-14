Montenegro vs Lithuania Prediction and Betting Tips | November 16th 2023

The action resumes in Group G of the 2024 European Championship qualifiers when Montenegro and Lithuania square off at the Podgorica City Stadium on Thursday.

Having failed to win the last three meetings between the two nations, Edgaras Jankauskas’s men will head into the game looking to get one over the hosts and keep their hopes of qualifying alive.

Montenegro were sent crashing back to earth in the Euro 2024 qualifiers as they fell to a 3-1 loss against Serbia on October 17.

Prior to that, Miodrag Radulovic’s side were on a two-game winning streak, claiming a 2-1 victory over Bulgaria on September 10, before picking up a 3-2 friendly victory over Lebanon on October 12.

Montenegro now return home, where they have managed just one win in their last five competitive matches since June 2022.

Like Thursday’s hosts, Lithuania were denied a second consecutive victory in the Euro qualifiers as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Hungary last time out.

This followed a 2-0 victory away to Bulgaria on October 14 which saw their 15-game winless run in all competitions come to an end.

With six points from seven matches, Lithuania are currently fourth in Group G, two points and one place below Montenegro.

Montenegro vs Lithuania Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth-ever meeting between Montenegro and Lithuania, with Montenegro claiming two wins and one draw in their previous three encounters.

Montenegro are unbeaten in three of their last four games in the Euro 2024 qualifiers, claiming one win and two draws since June.

Lithuania men have lost all but one of their last 12 competitive away matches, with a 2-0 victory over Bulgaria on June 20 being the exception.

Radulovic’s men are winless in four of their last five competitive games on home soil, losing twice and claiming two draws since June.

Montenegro vs Lithuania Prediction

Following October’s disappointing loss to Serbia, Montenegro will head into Thursday's tie looking to bounce back and get their qualifying quest back on track.

Radulovic’s men take on a Lithuania side who have been poor on the road and we are backing them to extend their dominance in this fixture.

Prediction: Montenegro 2-1 Lithuania

Montenegro vs Lithuania Betting Tips

Tip 1: Montenegro to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in Montenegro’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in the hosts' last five outings)