Montenegro vs North Macedonia Prediction and Betting Tips | March 25th 2024

Montenegro and North Macedonia return to action on Monday when they lock horns in a friendly at the Mardan Sports Complex.

Robert Prosinecki’s men will head into the game looking to get one over the Red Lynxes, having suffered defeat in each of their last two encounters.

First-half goals from Adam Marusic and Nikola Krstovic saw Montenegro cruise to a comfortable 2-0 victory over Belarus when the two nations met at the Mardan Sports Complex last Thursday.

Prior to that, Prosinecki’s men brought their 2024 European Championship qualification campaign to an end on November 19 when they fell to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Hungary.

With last Thursday’s result, Montenegro are now unbeaten in four of their last six friendly matches, claiming three wins and one draw since March 2022.

North Macedonia, on the other hand, failed to return to winning ways as they were held to a somewhat disappointing 1-1 draw by Moldova last Friday.

This followed an underwhelming run in the 2024 European Championship qualifiers, where they finished fourth in Group C with eight points from eight matches.

North Macedonia head into Monday’s game without a win in their last three outings, stretching back to a 3-1 friendly victory over Armenia on October 17.

Montenegro vs North Macedonia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between Montenegro and North Macedonia, with Blagoja Milevski’s men claiming two wins in their previous three encounters.

Montenegro have picked up one win in that time, which came in November 2008, when they beat the Red Lynxes 2-1 at the Podgorica City Stadium.

North Macedonia are unbeaten in their last three friendly outings, picking up two wins and one draw since the start of 2023.

Montenegro are unbeaten in five of their last seven matches across all competitions, claiming four wins and one draw since June 2023.

Montenegro vs North Macedonia Prediction

North Macedonia have enjoyed a decent run of results in this fixture, but we believe Montenegro will have enough firepower to come away with the win.

Prediction: Montenegro 2-1 North Macedonia

Montenegro vs North Macedonia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Montenegro to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in six of Montenegro’s last seven matches)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in six of Montenegro’s last eight outings)