Montenegro vs Norway prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA Word Cup Qualifiers

Montenegro hope to continue their fine start to the 2022 World Cup qualifiers when they host Norway at the Stadion Pod Goricom in Podgorica on Tuesday.

The Brave Falcons have won both their opening games so far, beating Latvia and Gibraltar 2-1 and 4-1 respectively. They are tied with Turkey on six points at the top of Group G.

With the likes of the Netherlands and Norway also in the mix, the Balkan outfit were the underdogs. However, having claimed all six points so far, they're clearly not going down without a fight.

This doesn't augur well for their next visitors, Norway, who were beaten 3-0 by a rampant Turkish side on matchday two.

Kristian Thorstvedt, one of the scorers of the opening game win over Gibraltar, was also sent off for the Lions.

However, that was just the sixth defeat for Stale Solbakken's charges in 29 games. Norway will hope to bounce back to winning ways as they're aiming for a first appearance at the World Cup since 1998.

Montenegro vs Norway Head-To-Head

Montenegro and Norway have never met before in a competitive match, but have previously played two international friendlies, sharing a victory each.

#WCQ

Résultat Journée 2 Groupe G :



- Monténégro 🇲🇪 4-1 🇬🇮 Gibraltar

1-0 : Beqiraj

1-1 : Styche (pen)

2-1 : Simic

3-1 : Tomasevic

4-1 : Jovetic pic.twitter.com/lwrfKwyqBI — Foot-mags (@FootMags) March 27, 2021

Advertisement

Montenegro Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-D-W-W

Norway Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-D-W-L

Montenegro vs Norway Team News

Montenegro

Miodrag Radulovic was content with his side's performance against Gibraltar and may opt to stick with the same lineup.

However, star striker Steven Jovetic, who came off the bench last time, might be given a start.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Norway

The atrocious performance against Turkey in the last match is likely to prompt Solbakken to make wholesale changes to his starting XI. This is especially likely in the defense and midfield.

Kristian Thorstvedt has been suspended from the clash for getting sent off against Turkey.

Injured: None

Suspended: Kristian Thorstvedt

Unavailable: None

Montenegro vs Norway Predicted XI

Montenegro (4-2-3-1): Milan Mijatovic; Igor Vujacic, Marko Simic, Zarko Tomasevic, Risto Radunovic; Nebojsa Kosovic, Marko Bakic; Vladimir Jovovic, Uros Durdevic, Sead Haksabanovic; Fatos Beciraj.

Norway (4-4-2): Rune Jarstein; Martin Linnes, Stefan Strandberg, Kristoffer Ajer, Birger Meling; Martin Odegaard, Iver Fossum, Sander Berg, Mohamed Elyounoussi; Erling Haaland, Joshua King.

Montenegro vs Norway Prediction

Advertisement

Montenegro's flying start to their qualifying campaign makes them heavy favorites to win this encounter.

However, their Scandinavian counterparts are not to be taken lightly, and have players who can cause them plenty of trouble.

We expect a lot of goal-mouth action with the sides eventually canceling each other out.

Prediction: Montenegro 2-2 Norway