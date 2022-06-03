Montenegro vs Romania prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

Montenegro and Romania will get the ball rolling in Group B3 of the UEFA Nations League when they lock horns at the Podgorica City Stadium on Saturday.

This will be the first meeting between the sides since the Tricolorii picked up a 1-0 victory in the group stages of the 2018 Nations League campaign.

Montenegro returned to winning ways in their most recent outing on March 28, when they saw off Greece 1-0 on home turf.

Prior to that, they were on a four-game winless run, losing three and picking up one draw in that time.

Montenegro head into the weekend unbeaten in all but one of their last four home games, with a 2-1 loss to Turkey in November 2021 being the exception.

Romania, on the other hand, were held to a 2-2 draw by Israel in a thrilling friendly fixture on March 29.

This followed a 1-0 loss to Greece on home turf which saw their three-game unbeaten run come to an end.

Romania will now look to make amends for their World Cup qualification heartbreak, when they missed out on the playoffs place by just one point in Group J.

Montenegro vs Romania Head-To-Head

This will be the sixth-ever meeting between the sides. Romania boast a slightly superior record in their previous five encounters, picking up two wins in that time. Montenegro have claimed one win, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.

Montenegro Form Guide: W-L-L-D-L

Romania Form Guide: D-L-W-D-W

Montenegro vs Romania Team News

Montenegro

Montenegro have called up a 34-man squad for their upcoming Nations League fixture, including captain and Hertha Berlin forward Stevan Jovetić, who has 31 goals in 63 senior caps under his belt.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Romania

Romania will be without Rangers man Ianis Hagi, who has been sidelined through a knee problem.

Injured: Ianis Hagi

Suspended: None

Montenegro vs Romania Predicted XI

Montenegro Predicted XI (4-4-2): Danijel Petković; Marko Vesovic, Zarko Tomasevic, Igor Vujacic, Risto Radunovic; Adam Marusic, Marko Janković, Sead Hakšabanović, Vladimir Jovović; Stefan Mugoša, Stevan Jovetic

Romania Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Florin Nita; Cristian Manea, Vlad Chiriches, Adrian Rus, Nicușor Bancu; Razvan Marin, Alexandru Cicâldău; Valentin Mihăilă, Alexandru Maxim, George Pușcaș; Denis Alibec

Montenegro vs Romania Prediction

Romania head into the weekend unbeaten in four of their last five games on the road and will be backing themselves to see off the floundering hosts. However, we are backing Montenegro to do just enough to force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Montenegro 1-1 Romania

