Montenegro vs Serbia Prediction and Betting Tips | March 27, 2023

Montenegro and Serbia square off at the Podgorica City Stadium in Group G of the 2024 European Championship qualifiers on Monday (March 27). Having picked up wins in their respective opener, both sides will look to maintain their impressive start to the campaign.

Montenegro kicked off their quest for a place in Germany on a high with a hard-earned 1-0 win over Hungary on Friday (March 24). Before that, the Brave Falcons were on a four-game winless run across competitions, losing three, including successive losses against Bosnia & Herzegovina and Finland in their final two outings of last year's UEFA Nations League.

Montenegro will now set out to secure two back-to-back competitive wins for the first time since seeing off Latvia and Gibraltar back in March 2021.

Meanwhile, Dusan Tadic and his namesake Vlahovic scored as Serbia picked up a comfortable 2-0 win over Lithuania in their Group G opener on Friday. Before that, Dragan Stojkovic's side endured a poor showing at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where they crashed out in the group stage, before a 2-1 friendly win over USA on January 26.

Serbia will back themselves to pick up where they dropped off against a Montenegro side who have lost their last two games.

Montenegro vs Serbia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two teams, with Serbia winning their previous two.

The two neighbours first met in the UEFA Nations League in 2018, where the Eagles scrapped a 2-1 home victory on October 11, a month before picking up a comfortable 2-0 win at the Stadion Rajko Mitic.

Montenegro are unbeaten in four of their last five home games, winning and drawing twice apiece since the start of 2022.

Serbia are unbeaten in six of their last seven away outings, winning four, since last March.

Montenegro vs Serbia Prediction

Having kicked off their campaign with impressive wins, Montenegro and Serbia will head into this game full of confidence, and a thrilling showdown could ensue. While both sides are capable of grabbing the desired result, Serbia are in solid form and should claim all three points.

Prediction: Montenegro 0-2 Serbia

Montenegro vs Serbia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Serbia

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in eight of Montenegro’s last ten games.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in five of Serbia’s last six games.)

Poll : 0 votes