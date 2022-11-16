Montenegro vs Slovakia Prediction and Betting Tips | November 17th 2022 

Montenegro will host Slovakia at the Podgorica City Stadium in a friendly clash on Thursday ahead of the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The home side endured a difficult World Cup qualifying campaign, picking up just three wins from 10 games and finishing fourth in their group with 12 points. They did not fare much better in the Nations League either, finishing third in their group after winning just two of their six games.

Montenegro will be determined to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways when they play this weekend.

Slovakia are set to miss out on a third consecutive World Cup after failing to impress in the qualifiers, finishing third in the group with just 14 points from an obtainable 30. They had an equally disappointing Nations League campaign, going winless in their final three group games after winning two of their first three.

The visitors have dropped four places to 55th in the latest FIFA rankings and will be targeting victory on Thursday as they begin to push for a return to the top 50.

Montenegro vs Slovakia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark just the second meeting between Montenegro and Slovakia, with their first-ever matchup being a friendly clash back in 2014 which the visitors won 2-0.

Montenegro have scored at least one goal in all but one of their last six games on home turf.

Slovakia are without a clean sheet in their last three games across all competitions.

The Sokoli have conceded just one goal in their last four away matches.

Two of the Brave Falcons' three wins in 2022 have come on home territory.

Montenegro vs Slovakia Prediction

Montenegro are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one of their last five matches. They have, however, lost just one of their last four games on home turf and will hope to maximize their home advantage when they play this week.

Slovakia are on a three-game winless run and have won just one of their last five matches. They have, however, won three of their last four games on the road and should come out on top here, albeit narrowly.

Prediction: Montenegro 0-1 Slovakia

Montenegro vs Slovakia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Slovakia

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last eight matches)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but two of the visitors' last eight matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

