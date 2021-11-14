Montenegro vs Turkey prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

Montenegro welcome Turkey to the Podgorica City Stadium for a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a commendable 2-2 draw with the Netherlands on Saturday. Ilija Vukotic and Nikola Vujnovic scored in the final 10 minutes to help their nation claw back from a two-goal deficit.

Turkey were rampant in a 6-0 home win over Gibraltar. Halil Dervisoglu's first-half brace put the Crescent-Stars on their way to an emphatic win.

The win saw Turkey usurp Norway into second spot in Group G. Both sides have garnered 18 points from nine matches but the Turks have a superior goal difference. Montenegro are in fourth spot on 12 points and have been eliminated from the race for Qatar 2022.

Montenegro vs Turkey Head-to-Head

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides and Turkey are yet to lose a game against Montenegro. The visitors have one win to their name, while two matches in the past have ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those draws came in their most recent meeting, a 2-2 draw that saw Montenegro come back from being two goals down. Risto Radunovic scored a stunning equalizer in the seventh minute of injury time.

Montenegro form guide: D-L-W-D-L

Turkey form guide: W-W-D-L-W

Montenegro vs Turkey Team News

Montenegro

Captain Stefan Jovetic went into self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

Injuries: None

COVID-19: Stefan Jovetic

Suspension: None

Turkey

Merih Demiral, Caglar Soyuncu and captain Burak Yilmaz headlined Turkey's 24-man squad for the qualifiers.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Montenegro vs Turkey Predicted XI

Montenegro Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Matija Sarkic, Marko Vukcevic, Stefan Savic, Zarko Tomasevic, Risto Radunovic, Luka Mirkovic, Adam Marusic, Nebojsa Kosovic, Marko Jankovic, Sead Haksabanovic, Uros Djurdjevic

Turkey Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ugurcan Cakir (GK); Zeki Celik, Merih Demiral, Caglar Soyuncu, Mert Muldur; Ozan Tufan, Berat Ozdemir; Cengiz Under, Hakan Calhanoglu, Kerem Akturkoglu; Burak Yilmaz

Montenegro vs Turkey Prediction

Turkey have their destiny in their hands to finish in the playoff spot in the group and need maximum points to guarantee second place. They also have a shot at finishing top of the group if the Netherlands fail to pick up a point when they host Norway in Rottderdam.

Regardless of what happens between Norway and the Netherlands, Turkey will be keen to fulfill their end of the bargain. We are backing the visitors to secure maximum points in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Montenegro 1-3 Turkey

Edited by Vishal Subramanian