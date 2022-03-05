Monterrey vs Club America prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2022

Monterrey host Club America at the Estadio BBVA in the Liga MX Clausura on Sunday, with both sides having poor seasons so far.

The two sides are currently tied on six points at the bottom of the table. Monterrey are in 7th only on goal difference. Javier Aguirre's side have only managed to win one of their last five games across all competitions and will be looking to turn things around with a win against Club America on Sunday.

Club America are bottom of the table and have been woeful of late. Santiago Solari's side have failed to win any of their last four games and will hope to bounce back with a win against Monterrey on Sunday.

Rayados @Rayados !



Acá te presentamos las mejores postales de nuestro 🏻



¡Esfuerzo al máximo, Pandilla! 🏻



#ArribaElMonterrey 📸| ¡Con la mirada puesta en la JornadaAcá te presentamos las mejores postales de nuestro #EntrenamientoRayado de hoy 🤠¡Esfuerzo al máximo, Pandilla! 📸| ¡Con la mirada puesta en la Jornada 9️⃣!Acá te presentamos las mejores postales de nuestro #EntrenamientoRayado de hoy 🤠👇🏻¡Esfuerzo al máximo, Pandilla! 🔥👊🏻 #ArribaElMonterrey

Both sides have been in terrible form of late and are looking for a win to kickstart their campaign. That should make for an interesting matchup.

Monterrey vs Club America Head-to-Head

Monterrey have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Club America winning only one.

The two sides played out a 0-0 draw the last time they met back in November 2021.

Monterrey Form Guide: L-W-L-L-D

Club America Form Guide: W-L-L-D-D

Monterrey vs Club America Team News

Aquino will be a huge miss for Club America

Monterrey

Monterrey have no new injury worries following their 0-0 draw against Leon last time out. Aguirre will have a full strength side to choose from for the game on Sunday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Club America

Alejandro Zendejas will miss the game due to suspension. Meanwhile, Pedro Aquino and Mario Osuna will both miss the game due to injury.

Injured: Pedro Aquino, Mario Osuna

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Alejandro Zendejas

Monterrey vs Club America Predicted XI

Club América @ClubAmerica

Listos para la jornada 9



| youtu.be/Qfzj6h1zGhM



#SOMOSAMÉRICA Llegada de Club América a Monterrey 🦅🛬Listos para la jornada 9 Llegada de Club América a Monterrey 🦅🛬Listos para la jornada 9 ⚽️📺 | youtu.be/Qfzj6h1zGhM#SOMOSAMÉRICA 🔸🔷🔸 https://t.co/bobmQ7CE50

Monterrey Predicted XI (4-3-3): Esteban Andrada; Jesus Gallardo, Sebastian Vegas, Cesar Montes, John Medina; Arturo Gonzalez, Matias Kranevitter, Erick Aguirre; Rodolfo Pizarro, Maximiliano Meza, Rogelio Funes Mori

Club America Predicted XI (4-2-1-3): Guillermo Ochoa; Luis Fuentes, Jordan Silva, Bruno Valdez, Jorge Sanchez; Alvaro Fidalgo, Santiago Naveda; Diego Valdes; Salvador Reyes, Juan Otero, Federico Vinas

Monterrey vs Club America Prediction

Neither side have been in good form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Sunday.

We predict a tight game, with neither side coming out on top in a draw.

Prediction: Monterrey 1-1 Club America

Edited by Adit Jaganathan