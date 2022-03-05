Monterrey vs Club America prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2022

Monterrey host Club America at the Estadio BBVA in the Liga MX Clausura on Sunday, with both sides having poor seasons so far.
The two sides are currently tied on six points at the bottom of the table. Monterrey are in 7th only on goal difference. Javier Aguirre's side have only managed to win one of their last five games across all competitions and will be looking to turn things around with a win against Club America on Sunday.
Club America are bottom of the table and have been woeful of late. Santiago Solari's side have failed to win any of their last four games and will hope to bounce back with a win against Monterrey on Sunday.
Both sides have been in terrible form of late and are looking for a win to kickstart their campaign. That should make for an interesting matchup.
Monterrey vs Club America Head-to-Head
Monterrey have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Club America winning only one.
The two sides played out a 0-0 draw the last time they met back in November 2021.
Monterrey Form Guide: L-W-L-L-D
Club America Form Guide: W-L-L-D-D
Monterrey vs Club America Team News
Monterrey
Monterrey have no new injury worries following their 0-0 draw against Leon last time out. Aguirre will have a full strength side to choose from for the game on Sunday.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Club America
Alejandro Zendejas will miss the game due to suspension. Meanwhile, Pedro Aquino and Mario Osuna will both miss the game due to injury.
Injured: Pedro Aquino, Mario Osuna
Doubtful: None
Suspended: Alejandro Zendejas
Monterrey vs Club America Predicted XI
Monterrey Predicted XI (4-3-3): Esteban Andrada; Jesus Gallardo, Sebastian Vegas, Cesar Montes, John Medina; Arturo Gonzalez, Matias Kranevitter, Erick Aguirre; Rodolfo Pizarro, Maximiliano Meza, Rogelio Funes Mori
Club America Predicted XI (4-2-1-3): Guillermo Ochoa; Luis Fuentes, Jordan Silva, Bruno Valdez, Jorge Sanchez; Alvaro Fidalgo, Santiago Naveda; Diego Valdes; Salvador Reyes, Juan Otero, Federico Vinas
Monterrey vs Club America Prediction
Neither side have been in good form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Sunday.
We predict a tight game, with neither side coming out on top in a draw.
Prediction: Monterrey 1-1 Club America