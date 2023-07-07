Monterrey vs Atlas Prediction and Betting Tips | July 9, 2023 

Monterrey host Atlas at the Estadio BBVA Bancomer on Sunday (July 9) in the Liga MX Apertura.

The hosts opened their league campaign with a 1-1 draw against Atletico de San Luis. Former Benfica man Rogelio Funes Mori opened the scoring in the first half before Atletico drew level from the spot after the break. Argentine international Esteban Andrada then saved a penalty midway through the second half to ensure that the spoils were shared.

Monterrey are seventh in the league table with one point. They will now look to pick up their first win of the new campaign this weekend.

Atlas, meanwhile, enjoyed a winning start to their Apertura campaign, beating Cruz Azul 2-0 at the Estadio Jalisco. Eduardo Aguirre opened the scoring five minutes after kickoff. He was joined on the scoresheet by team captain Aldo Rocha before Uruguay international Brian Lozano received a late red card.

Monterrey vs Atlas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In the last 50 meetings, Monterrey lead 24-12.

Monterrey have won their last two games in the fixture and are unbeaten in five.

Atlas have failed to score in their last three games in the fixture.

The visitors are one of four teams in the top flight to keep a clean sheet on the opening day.

Monterrey ended the last Clausura campaign with the most wins (13) in the regular season.

Los Rojinegros have scored in all but two of their last nine competitive games.

Monterrey vs Atlas Prediction

Monterrey are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings but are winless in four of their last five competitive games. They have won eight of their last ten home outings.

Atlas, meanwhile, have won three of their last four games and have lost just one of their last nine. They have, however, won just two of their last six away games and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Monterrey 1-0 Atlas

Monterrey vs Atlas Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Monterrey

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Their last five meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of their last five matchups.)

Poll : 0 votes