Monterrey vs Charlotte Prediction and Betting Tips | August 7th 2025

Monterrey will face Charlotte at the Bank of America Stadium on Thursday in the final round of the 2025 Leagues Cup group stages. Rayados have endured a rather disappointing showing on the regional stage and need an extraordinary set of results in the final round of the group stages if they are to advance to the knockout stages.

After a 3-2 defeat to Cincinnati in their opening game, Monterrey locked horns with New York Red Bulls in game two and played out a 1-1 draw, with Sergio Canales scoring the crucial equalizer in the first half. With the scores level after 90 minutes, penalties ensued, which the Mexican side won.

Charlotte, meanwhile, suffered a 4-1 hiding at the hands of Juarez in their first group game. They then played out a 2-2 draw with Guadalajara last time out and had looked set to be headed toward defeat before Kerwin Calderon Vargas' 91st-minute free-kick sent the game to penalties, which the Crown ultimately lost.

The MLS outfit are on the verge of exiting the Leagues Cup, having picked up two points from an obtainable six.

Monterrey vs Charlotte Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

Charlotte have lost conceded six goals in the Leagues Cup so far, the joint-highest of all MLS teams alongside Atlanta United and Houston Dynamo.

Monterrey have managed just one clean sheet in their last six games across all competitions.

Rayados have won just one of their last seven games against American sides.

The Crown have had five competitive meetings against Mexican opposition. They have won three of those games and lost the other two.

Monterrey vs Charlotte Prediction

Monterrey have won three of their last four games and will be keen to extend that streak come Thursday. They are the stronger side ahead of Thursday's game, but will need to avoid complacency if they are to secure maximum points.

Charlotte have lost their last two games after going undefeated in their previous five. They are all but out of the regional stage already and could succumb to another defeat this week.

Prediction: Monterrey 2-1 Charlotte

Monterrey vs Charlotte Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Monterrey to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of Rayados' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in eight of Charlotte's last 10 matches)

