Monterrey vs Cincinnati Prediction and Betting Tips | July 31st 2025

Monterrey will face Cincinnati at the TQL Stadium on Thursday in the opening round of the 2025 Leagues Cup. Rayados have enjoyed a positive start to their Liga MX Apertura campaign, most recently beating Atlas 3-1 courtesy of a brilliant hat-trick from German Berterame. They will now be looking to continue in the same vein when they head to the Leagues Cup this week.

Last season, Monterrey kicked off their Leagues Cup campaign with a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Austin, conceding twice in the second-half despite being the dominant side in the contest. Domenec Torrent's men will be targeting a winning start this time around.

Cincinnati have been solid in Major League Soccer of late, most recently playing out a goalless draw against Inter Miami. Perhaps, they deserved more from that game as they had a late winner from Miles Robinson controversially ruled out.

They beat Queretaro 1-0 in their Leagues Cup opener last year with the now-departed Yamil Asad scoring the winner. Cincinnati will now be looking forward to testing their mettle against another Mexican side.

Monterrey vs Cincinnati Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the third meeting between the two teams.

The two teams last faced off in the 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup with Monterrey winning the two-legged last-16 clash 3-1 on aggregate.

Cincinnati have kept clean sheets in their last three matches after managing just one in their previous nine.

The Garys have had five competitive meetings against Mexican opposition. They have won three of those games, drawn once and lost the other.

Monterrey's best Leagues Cup finish came back in 2023 when they finished fourth. Cincinnati meanwhile recorded a last-16 finish in 2024.

Monterrey vs Cincinnati Prediction

Rayados are on a run of back-to-back victories after winning just one of their previous six games. They are slight favorites heading into the midweek clash, but will need to bring their A game if they are to secure maximum points.

Cincinnati have won two of their last three games and six of their last eight. They have the home advantage this week but could see defeat against a slightly stronger side.

Prediction: Monterrey 2-1 Cincinnati

Monterrey vs Cincinnati Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Monterrey

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of Monterrey's last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Cincinnati to score first: YES (The MLS outfit have opened the scoring in seven of their last eight games)

