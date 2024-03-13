Monterrey vs Cincinnati Prediction and Betting Tips | March 15th 2024

Monterrey will host Cincinnati at the Estadio BBVA Bancomer on Friday in the second leg of their 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup last-16 tie.

The home side have enjoyed a strong league campaign so far and will be looking to carry that momentum onto the continental stage this week. They beat Mazatlan 2-1 in their last match, with Gerardo Arteaga and German Berterame getting on the scoresheet in the first half before their opponents halved the deficit after the restart.

Cincinnati have also performed well in their domestic assignments so far this season but will turn their attention to continental football this week. They played out a goalless draw against DC United last time out in the MLS and perhaps deserved more from the game but were guilty of wasteful finishing.

Monterrey already have a foot in the quarterfinals of the competition after picking up a 1-0 win in their first-leg clash last week. New signing Brandon Vasquez scored the sole goal of the game midway through the first half, handing the Mexican outfit the advantage as they target their first CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal appearance since 2021.

Monterrey vs Cincinnati Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Friday's game will mark just the second meeting between Monterrey and Cincinnati.

The home side have kept clean sheets in five of their last seven games across all competitions.

Monterrey have the second-best defensive record in the Mexican top flight this season with a goal concession tally of seven.

Three of Cincinnati's last five league defeats have come on the road.

Rayados are one of six teams in the Liga MX this season yet to taste defeat on home turf.

Monterrey vs Cincinnati Prediction

Monterrey are on a three-game winning streak and are undefeated all year. They have won five of their last six home matches and will be looking forward to the weekend clash.

Cincinnati are on a run of back-to-back winless outings after winning three of their four games prior. They have won their last two games on the road but could see defeat against stronger opposition when they play on Friday.

Prediction: Monterrey 1-0 Cincinnati

Monterrey vs Cincinnati Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Monterrey to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last six matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the hosts' last seven matches)