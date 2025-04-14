Monterrey vs Club America Prediction and Betting Tips | April 16th 2025

Club America set out in search of their first win in five games when they visit the Estadio BBVA to face Monterrey in Liga MX on Wednesday. Martin Demichelis’ men will head into the midweek clash looking to get one over the visitors, having failed to win their last six competitive meetings since July 2022.

Monterrey were left disappointed at the weekend as they suffered a 2-1 defeat against Pachuca after conceding twice in stoppage time at the Estadio Universitario.

Demichelis’ side have lost two of their most recent three outings, with a 3-1 home win over 10-man Guadalajara on April 6 sandwiched between the two defeats.

With 22 points from 15 Liga MX matches, Monterrey are currently ninth in the league standings, five points behind sixth-placed Pachuca in the final automatic playoff spot.

On the other hand, Club America failed to find their feet last time out as they were held to a goalless draw by Cruz Azul at the Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes.

Andre Jardine’s men have gone four back-to-back matches without a win, a run which has seen them crash out of the CONCACAF Champions Cup courtesy of a 2-1 aggregate loss against Cruz Azul.

Club America have picked up 31 points from their 15 Liga MX matches so far to sit second in the league standings, two points behind first-placed Toluca.

Monterrey vs Club America Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Club America hold the upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 25 of the last 63 meetings between the two teams.

Monterrey have picked up 19 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 19 occasions.

Club America are unbeaten in their last six competitive games against Demichelis' men, picking up four wins and two draws since a 3-2 defeat in July 2022.

Monterrey have won all but one of their most recent five Liga MX home games, with a 2-1 loss against Club Tijuana on March 30 being the exception.

Club America currently boasts the best away record in the league, having picked up 16 points from their seven matches on the road so far.

Monterrey vs Club America Prediction

Club America have seen their form decline in recent weeks and they will head into Wednesday’s tie in search of a morale-boosting result.

While we expect Monterrey to put up a fight, Jardine’s men boast the firepower needed to get the job done and we are tipping them to secure maximum points.

Prediction: Monterrey 1-3 Club America

Monterrey vs Club America Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Club America to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in eight of their last 10 meetings)

Tip 3: First to score - Club America (The visitors have opened the scoring in four of their last five games against Monterrey)

