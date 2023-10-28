Monterrey vs Club America Prediction and Betting Tips | October 28, 2023

Monterrey host Club America at the Estadio BBVA in the Liga MX on Saturday (October 28).

The hosts, third-placed with 23 points, hope to close their seven-point gap on the leaders. Monterrey finished second from bottom last season and reached the semifinals of the final phase, where they lost to eventual champions Pachuca. With 12 points up for grabs, the final lap is expected to be intense.

Rayados enter the clash off two straight wins, against Tijuana (3-1) and UNAM (1-0). The last time they lost at home to Club America was in February 2020 in a Torneo Clausura clash (1-0). Monterrey have four wins in their last five home games across competitions.

America, meanwhile, are seeking maximum points to keep their stranglehold in the points table. They have a five-point lead atop the standings with four games remaining to end the Torneo Apertura.

Águilas led the Torneo Apertura last season and participated in the final phase, where they were eliminated in the semifinals. They are on course for another impressive campaign. However, they must keep racking up points to keep their gap at the summit.

Monterrey vs Club America Prediction Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Monterrey have won four times and lost once in their last five games with America.

The two teams have met 58 times, with Monterrey winning 24 and America 20.

Monterrey have won four times and lost once in their last five home games.

America have won four times and drawn once in their last five road outings.

Monterrey have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five games, while America have won all five in the same period.

Form Guide: Monterrey: W-W-W-D-L; America: W-W-W-W-W

Monterrey vs Club America Prediction

Rogelio Funes Mori has been the brightest spot for the hosts, netting four times, while Maximiliano Meza has delivered four assists. Monterrey will hope to extend their winning home streak to four games.

America, meanwhile, have two players in the top 10 scoring charts. Julián Quiñones and Diego Valdés have scored six times apiece. Quinones boasts five assists – the second highest in the league.

America come in as the favoerite based on their superior form/

Prediction: Monterrey 2-3 America

Monterrey vs Club America Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – America

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Club America to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Monterrey to score - Yes