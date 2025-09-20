Monterrey vs Club America Prediction and Betting Tips | September 20th 2025

Mexican heavyweights Monterrey and Club America battle in round nine of Liga MX when they square off at Estadio BBVA on Saturday. Both sides head into the weekend off the back of contrasting results, with Andre Jardine’s Club America suffering a disappointing home defeat against Guadalajara.

Ad

German Berterame grabbed the headlines for Monterrey last Sunday, when he netted the only goal of the game to hand them a 1-0 victory over Queretaro at the Estadio Corregidora.

Since their opening-day blip on July 14, when they fell to a 3-0 defeat against Pachuca, Domènec Torrent’s side have won each of their subsequent seven games, scoring 18 goals and keeping three clean sheets in that time.

With 21 points from a possible 24, Monterrey are currently second in the Liga MX Apertura standings. However, they can become the league leaders if they win this game.

Ad

Trending

After the 2-1 defeat against Guadalajara at the Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes, Club America have picked up 17 points from their eight Liga MX matches so far to sit third in the league standings, one point above fourth-placed Club Tijuana.

Monterrey vs Club America Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 25 wins from the last 64 meetings between the sides, Club America boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Monterrey have picked up 20 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 19 occasions.

Monterrey have won each of their last five home games in the Liga MX, stretching back to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Pachuca in April.

Club America are unbeaten in their last four away games in the league, having failed to win any of the five matches preceding this run.

Ad

Monterrey vs Club America Prediction

Monterrey and Club America have enjoyed a solid start to the campaign and find themselves separated by just four points in the upper echelons of the table.

While another action-packed contest is on the cards at Estadio BBVA, we predict Torrent’s men do just enough to secure all three points in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Monterrey 2-1 Club America

Ad

Monterrey vs Club America Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Monterrey to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their last five meetings)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in four of the last five clashes between the two teams)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More