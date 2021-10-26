Monterrey vs Club America prediction, preview, team news and more | 2021 CONCACAF Champions League final

In an all-Mexican affair, Monterrey and Club America square off at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe on Thursday in the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League final.

The Rayados clinically saw off Cruz Azul 5-1 on aggregate in the semi-finals, while Los Aguilas overcame MLS side Philadelphia Union 4-0 over two legs.

This is Monterrey's second final in three years, having lifted the title in 2019, while America are reaching the final for the first time since they won the title in 2016.

The sides are no strangers to each other, having clashed multiple times in domestic Liga MX games over the years, while their last encounter came in the Clausura 2021 in January.

Monterrey vs Club America Head-To-Head

Club America have won 21 of their last 52 clashes with Monterrey, who've beaten them only 15 times during this period.

That includes a win in their last two encounters.

Monterrey Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-L

Club American Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

Monterrey vs Club America Team News

Monterrey

While there are no injury concerns for Los Albiazules, head coach Javier Aguirre will be concerned about his side's attacking woes.

They haven't scored a single goal in each of their last three games and must find their attacking boots if they are to win the showpiece clash.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Club America

Leonardo Suarez is the only notable absentee in the squad. Having missed their last clash, he's almost certain to remain absent for this one too.

Jorge Sanchez returned off the bench in their win over Tigres after recovering from an injury and is pushing for a start here.

Injured: Leonardo Suarez

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Monterrey vs Club America Predicted XI

Monterrey (4-2-3-1): Luis Cardenas; Edson Gutiérrez, César Montes, Héctor Moreno, Daniel Parra; Érick Aguirre, Matías Kranevitter; Joel Campbell, Alfonso González, Duván Vergara; Alfonso Alvarado.

Club America (4-3-3): Guillermo Ochoa; Miguel Layun, Jordan Silva, Sebastián Cáceres, Luis Fuentes; Antonio Lopez, Pedro Aquino, Alvaro Fidalgo; Sebastián Córdova, Henry Martin, Salvador Reyes.

Monterrey vs Club America Prediction

Monterrey had the better of Club America last season, completing a league double against their rivals, but times have changed.

While they're currently struggling and haven't scored a goal in their last three games, Los Aguilas are flying at the moment.

Given that they also have a highly talented and experienced squad, Santiago Solari's side should comfortably win the title on Thursday.

Prediction: Monterrey 0-2 Club America

Edited by Peter P