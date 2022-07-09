Monterrey vs Club America prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2022-23

Monterrey and Club America will both be looking to pick up their first win of the Liga MX campaign when they lock horns at the Estadio BBVA Bancomer on Sunday.

The Eagles have failed to win any of their last seven games against the hosts and will be desperate to end this dry spell.

Monterrey were denied a dream start to the 2022-23 Liga MX campaign as they fell to a 3-2 defeat against Santos Laguna on Monday.

They have now lost two consecutive games across all competitions and have managed just one win in their last six outings.

Meanwhile, Club America were held to a goalless draw by Atlas in their league opener last Sunday.

This followed a fine pre-season run, where they won each of their two friendly outings, scoring nine goals and conceding four.

Next up for Club America is a Monterrey side who they have failed to defeat in each of their last seven attempts since February 2020.

Monterrey vs Club America Head-To-Head

With 21 wins from their last 55 meetings, Club America boast the upper hand in the history of this fixture. Monterey have picked up four fewer wins in that time, while 17 games have ended in draws.

Monterrey Form Guide: L-L-W-L-D

Club America Form Guide: D-W-W-L-D

Monterrey vs Club America Team News

Monterrey

Monterrey will be without the duo of Esteban Andrada and Duvan Vergara, who have been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Esteban Andrada, Duvan Vergara

Suspended: None

Club America

Roger Martinez is currently recuperating from a muscle problem and is out of contention for Club America.

Injured: Roger Martinez

Suspended: None

Monterrey vs Club America Predicted XI

Monterrey Predicted XI (3-5-2): Luis Cárdenas; Stefan Medina, Cesar Montes, Sebastian Vegas; Celso Ortiz, Eduardo Meza, Arturo Gonzalez, Luis Francisco Romo, Érick Aguirre; Rodrigo Aguirre, Rogelio Funes Mori

Club America Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Guillermo Ochoa; Miguel Layún, Emilio Lara, Sebastián Cáceres, Fernando Fuentes; Pedro Aquino, Jonathan dos Santos; Alejandro Zendejas, Diego Valdes, Federico Viñas; Arturo Martinez

Monterrey vs Club America Prediction

Looking at past results between the sides, we anticipate a cagey contest at the Estadio BBVA Bancomer. We predict the spoils will be shared with both sides settling for a point apiece.

Prediction: Monterrey 1-1 Club America

