Monterrey vs Columbus Crew Prediction and Betting Tips | May 1, 2024

A place in the CONCACAF Champions Cup final will be on the line on Wednesday (May 1) when Monterrey host Columbus Crew in the second leg of their semifinal at the Estadio BBVA.

Fernando Ortiz’s side will head into the midweek tie looking to overturn a one-goal deficit, having suffered a 2-1 defeat in Wednesday’s first leg.

Monterrey returned to winning ways in style, steamrolling Club Necaxa 5-2 in their Mexican Liga MX matchup on Sunday. Before that, Ortiz’s men were on a three-game winless run, losing twice, including a 2-1 defeat to Columbus Crew in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals.

After three games on the road, Monterrey return home, where they have won their three Champions Cup games, scoring eight goals and conceding twice.

Columbus, meanwhile, continue to struggle in the MLS, as they were held to a goalless draw by FC Montreal on Saturday. Wilfried Nancy’s side are winless in six league games, losing 2-0 at Charlotte on March 24 before playing out five straight stalemates.

While Columbus have struggled at home, they have enjoyed an impressive Champions Cup run and are one step away from making a first appearance in the final of the continental showpiece.

Monterrey vs Columbus Crew Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The results have split right down the middle in the fixture, with both sides claiming one win each in three previous encounters.

Columbus are unbeaten in eight games, winning twice, since a 2-0 defeat to Charlotte in March.

Monterrey have lost one of their last 16 home games across competitions, winning 10, since November.

Columbus have lost one of their last eight away games, picking up four wins, since November.

Monterrey vs Columbus Crew Prediction

Despite the defeat, Monterrey turned in a valiant display on Wednesday at Lower.com Field and will back themselves to turn things around at home.

The Mexican outfit have been near impenetrable at home in the last few months and should make a memorable comeback to book their spot in the final.

Prediction: Monterrey 3-1 Columbus

Monterrey vs Columbus Crew Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Monterrey to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in six of Monterrey’s last seven games.)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of Monterrey’s last seven outings.)