Monterrey vs Columbus Crew prediction, preview, team news and more | CONCACAF Champions League 2021

Monterrey will welcome Columbus Crew to the Estadio BBVA for the second leg of their quarterfinal clash in the CONCACAF Champions League.

The sides played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in the first leg at Historic Crew Stadium last week. Ake Arnaud Loba, Milton Valenzuela, Lucas Zalarayan and Jose Alvarado all got on the scoresheet to leave the tie firmly in the balance.

Monterrey followed their continental exertions with a 1-0 victory over Mazatlan FC in the Liga MX. Vincent Janssen scored the match-winning goal in the 16th minute to move the club up to fourth in the table.

Columbus Crew played out a goalless draw away to CF Montreal, their second consecutive goalless stalemate in the MLS this term.

Columbus 👉 Monterrey pic.twitter.com/aFIEG15Dz5 — Columbus Crew SC (@ColumbusCrewSC) May 4, 2021

Monterrey vs Columbus Crew Head-to-Head

Monterrey and Columbus Crew met for the first time last week and could not be separated in a 2-2 draw.

Monterrey are unbeaten in two consecutive matches in all competitions, having earlier lost three successive league games. Crew are unbeaten in five consecutive games, with the last three games ending in draws.

A place in the semifinal awaits the winner of this tie where they will face either Toronto FC or Cruz Azul.

Monterrey form guide: W-D-L-L-L

Columbus Crew form guide: D-D-D-W-W

Monterrey vs Columbus Crew Team News

Monterrey

Left-back Daniel Parra is the only known injury concern for Monterrey ahead Columbus Crew's visit. Parra is a long-term absentee with a ruptured knee ligament.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Javier Aguirre.

Injury: Daniel Parra

Suspension: None

Columbus Crew

Four players have been sidelined for the visitors due to injuries. Perry Kitchen (thigh), Marlon Hairston (knee), Aidan Morris (ACL) and Kevin Molino (hamstring) are all unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension concerns for head coach Caleb Porter.

Injuries: Perry Kitchen, Marlon Hairston, Aidan Morris, Kevin Molino

Suspension: None

Monterrey vs Columbus Crew Predicted XI

Monterrey Predicted XI (5-3-2): Luis Cardenas (GK); Jesus Gallardo, Sebastian Vegas, Adrian Mora, Axel Grijalva, Miguel Layun; Jonathan Gonzalez, Matias Kranevitter, Aviles Hurtado; Rogelio Funes, Ake Loba

Columbus Crew (4-4-1-1): Eloy Room (GK); Milton Valenzuela, Josh Williams, Darlington Nagbe, Harrison Afful; Pedro Santos, Aboubacar Keita, Artur, Diaz Espinoza; Lucas Zelarayan; Gyasi Zardes

Monterrey vs Columbus Crew Prediction

The two sides are virtually evenly matched and have what it takes to win and ensure progress to the semi-finals.

However, Monterrey have a long pedigree and home form could weigh heavily in their favor. We are predicting a share of the spoils in a low-scoring draw with the hosts qualifying on away goals.

Prediction: Monterrey 1-1 Columbus Crew