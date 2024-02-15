Monterrey vs Comunicaciones Prediction and Betting Tips | February 15th 2024

Monterrey play host to Guatemalan outfit Comunicaciones in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League qualifiers on Thursday.

Having suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat in the first leg, Ivan Sopegno’s men will journey to the Estadio BBVA hoping for a miracle as they look to overturn their three-goal deficit.

Monterrey maintained their lead at the top of the new Mexican Liga MX standings as they scraped a 3-2 win over Pachuca last Sunday.

This followed a comfortable 4-1 victory over Comunicaciones at the Estadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores in the first leg of the Champions League qualifiers on February 9.

Monterrey head into Friday’s return leg unbeaten in 10 consecutive games across all competitions, claiming six wins and four draws since a 1-0 loss against Atletico San Luis on November 30.

Comunicaciones, on the other hand, returned to winning ways last weekend when they edged out Malacateco 4-2 in the Guatemalan top flight.

Sopegno’s men have now picked up three wins and one draw in their opening four matches of the new Liga Guate Banrural campaign to sit second in the league table, one point behind first-placed Cobán Imperial.

Comunicaciones will look to pick up where they left off against Malacateco as they set out to attempt a remarkable comeback in the Champions League qualifiers.

Monterrey vs Comunicaciones Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between Monterrey and Comunicaciones, with the Mexican outfit claiming two wins in their previous three encounters.

Comunicaciones have picked up one win in that time, which came in September 2011, when they edged out the Mexican outfit 1-0 on home turf.

Monterrey are unbeaten in their last eight home matches, claiming five wins and three draws since October’s 3-0 loss against Club America.

Comunicaciones have won just one of their last five away games across all competitions while losing twice and picking up two draws since late November.

Monterrey vs Comunicaciones Prediction

Monterrey are in the driver’s seat heading into Friday’s tie, having picked up a comfortable victory in Guatemala. Given the gulf in class and quality between the two sides, we are backing Monterrey to come away with another comfortable victory.

Prediction: Monterrey 3-1 Comunicaciones

Monterrey vs Comunicaciones Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Monterrey to win

Tip 2: First to score - Monterrey (The hosts have opened the scoring in seven of their last eight matches)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Monterrey have failed to keep a clean sheet in their previous three games against Comunicaciones)