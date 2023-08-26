Monterrey vs Cruz Azul Prediction and Betting Tips | August 27, 2023

Monterrey welcome last-placed Cruz Azul to the Estadio BBVA in the Liga MX Apertura on Sunday (August 27).

The hosts will play their first league game of the month, as they were in action in the Leagues Cup earlier this month, losing 3-0 to Philadelphia Union in the third-place game on Sunday. Monterrey have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their league campaign, winning their last two outings.

Cruz, meanwhile, are one of two teams without a win in five league games and are last in the standings with one point. After earning their first point of the campaign in a 2-2 draw against Santos Laguna last week, they lost 1-0 at Pachuca on Thursday.

Monterrey vs Cruz Azul Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the 70th time, with Cruz leading 29-20.

Monterrey are unbeaten in nine meetings against Cruz, winning six times.

The hosts have scored at least thrice in five of their last seven meetings against Cruz.

Monterrey are unbeaten in seven home meetings against Cruz, losing once, in 13 games.

The hosts have the best defensive record in the league, conceding once in three games.

Cruz have the joint-worst attacking record in the competition, scoring thrice in five games.

The visitors have suffered defeats in their last five competitive away games, failing to score thrice.

Monterrey vs Cruz Azul Prediction

Monterrey are unbeaten in nine meetings against the capital club. They have kept clean sheets in two of their last four meetings against Cruz, scoring thrice in three games. They have kept three clean sheets in five home meetings against Cruz too.

Cruz, meanwhile, have struggled to get going this season. They have won just once in eight games across competitions, with that win coming on penalties in the Leagues Cup last month.

They have just one point in the Liga MX and have scored six times in eight competitive games. Considering their poor form and poor recent record against Monterrey, expect the latter to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Monterrey 2-1 Cruz

Monterrey vs Cruz Azul Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Monterrey to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: German Berterame to score or assist any time - Yes