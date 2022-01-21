Monterrey vs Cruz Azul prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2021

Monterrey go head-to-head with Cruz Azul in their upcoming Liga MX Clausura fixture on Saturday.

Monterrey and Cruz Azul are the only two sides in the competition to have not conceded a goal after two rounds. They will be hoping to maintain their clean sheet record intact when they play each other next.

Cruz Azul continued their winning start to the campaign as they recorded a narrow 1-0 win over Juarez in their previous outing. Monterrey recorded their first win of the campaign, defeating Necaxa 4-0 last Saturday.

Monterrey vs Cruz Azul Head-to-Head

The two sides have locked horns 64 times across all competitions. The visiting side have the better side in this fixture with 29 wins to their name. Monterrey have 17 wins against the capital club while 18 games have ended in a draw.

They met five times in 2021, with their last meeting coming in November during the championship phase fixture of the Apertura competition at Estadio Azteca. The game ended in a 4-1 win for Rayados.

Monterrey form guide (Liga MX Clausura): W-D

Cruz Azul form guide (Liga MX Clausura): W-W

Monterrey vs Cruz Azul Team News

Monterrey

Rodolfo Pizarro missed the last game due to COVID-19 and his involvement in this game also remains doubtful. There are no injury or suspension concerns for the hosts.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Rodolfo Pizarro

Suspended: None

Cruz Azul

There are no reported injuries or suspensions for La Máquina heading into this game. Carlos Alberto Rodríguez has scored twice in two games and is expected to lead the lineup here.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Monterrey vs Cruz Azul Predicted XI

Monterrey Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Esteban Andrada; Edson Gutiérrez, Cesar Montes, Héctor Moreno, Érick Aguirre; Luis Romo, Matias Kranevitter; Alfonso González, Duvan Vergara, Maximiliano Meza; Rogelio Funes Mori

Cruz Azul Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): José de Jesús Corona; Pablo Aguilar, Julio César Domínguez, Juan Escobar, Adrián Aldrete; Érik Lira, Rafael Baca, Ignacio Rivero, Uriel Antuna; Carlos Alberto Rodríguez, Bryan Angulo

Monterrey vs Cruz Azul Prediction

Monterrey and Cruz Azul are yet to concede a goal in the league. Monterrey had scored four goals in their previous game and look to be in good form at the moment.

Cruz Azul have scored in both of their games so far, with Carlos Rodríguez scoring in both games. Cruz Azul are winless in their last eight encounters with the hosts so might struggle here.

A goalless draw is our prediction from this high-profile encounter.

Prediction: Monterrey 0-0 Cruz Azul.

