Monterrey vs Cruz Azul prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX playoffs 2023-24

Monterrey and Cruz Azul go head-to-head at the Estadio BBVA in the first leg of the Mexican Liga MX playoff semi-finals on Wednesday. Martin Anselmi’s men head into the midweek clash on a run of three back-to-back away victories and will look to place one foot in the final.

A 2-1 first-leg victory was enough to send Monterrey through from the quarter-finals as they held on for a 1-1 draw with Tigres UANL on Sunday to secure a 3-2 aggregate victory.

With last weekend’s stalemate, Fernando Ortiz’s side have now failed to win their last three home matches, claiming two draws and losing once since April’s 3-1 victory over Inter Miami.

Next up for Monterrey is the challenge of an opposing side who have won their last two encounters, including a 2-1 victory when they met in Liga MX action on April 7.

Cruz Azul turned in a resilient team display last time out as they fought back from behind to salvage a 2-2 second-leg draw with Pumas UNAM on home turf.

Having picked up a 2-0 victory in the reverse leg on May 10, Anselmi’s men progressed to the playoff semi-finals with a 4-2 aggregate victory over the Universitarios.

Cruz Azul head into Wednesday’s game unbeaten in their last eight matches across all competitions, claiming five wins and three draws since March’s 2-1 loss against Club Necaxa.

Monterrey vs Cruz Azul Head-To-Head

With 22 wins from the last 58 meetings between the sides, Cruz Azul boast a superior record in the history of this fixture. Monterrey have picked up 17 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 19 occasions.

Monterrey Form Guide: D-W-L-W-L

Cruz Azul Form Guide: D-W-W-D-W

Monterrey vs Cruz Azul Team News

Monterrey

The home side will be without Sebastian Vegas and Erick Aguirre, who are currently recuperating from knee and thigh injuries respectively.

Injured: Sebastian Vegas, Erick Aguirre

Suspended: None

Cruz Azul

Carlos Alonso Vargas has been ruled out through a foot injury and will play no part in Wednesday’s game. Gabriel Fernández is also sidelined through a cruciate ligament injury.

Injured: Carlos Alonso Vargas, Gabriel Fernández

Suspended: None

Monterrey vs Cruz Azul Predicted XI

Monterrey Predicted XI (4-4-2): Esteban Andrada; John Medina, Victor Guzman, Hector Moreno, Gerardo Arteaga; Sergio Canales, Luis Romo, Jorge Rodriguez, Maximiliano Meza; Brandon Vazquez, German Berterame

Cruz Azul Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Kevin Mier; Willer Ditta, Carlos Salcedo, Gonzalo Piovi, Rodrigo Huescas; Camilo Candido; Lorenzo Faravelli, Ignacio Rivero, Carlos Rodriguez, Rodolfo Rotondi; Uriel Antuna

Monterrey vs Cruz Azul Prediction

Looking at recent results between Monterrey and Cruz Azul, we anticipate an action-packed contest at the Estadio BBVA with plenty of goalmouth action.

We expect Monterrey to take the positives from Sunday’s draw against Tigres and claim a narrow victory in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Monterrey 2-1 Cruz Azul