Monterrey vs Inter Miami Prediction and Betting Tips | April 10th 2024

Monterrey and Inter Miami will square off in the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal tie on Wednesday.

The hosts hold the advantage in the tie, having claimed a 2-1 comeback away win in the first leg last week. They went behind to Tomas Aviles' 19th-minute strike but second-half goals from Maximiliano Meza and Jorge Rodriguez saw the Mexicans turn the game around.

Monterrey followed up their continental victory with a 2-1 defeat away to Cruz Azul in the Liga MX. Uriel Antuna scored a brace for Azul, with his goals coming either side of Victor Lopez's strike.

Inter Miami, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw at home to Colorado Rapids in the MLS. They went behind to Rafael Navarro's penalty on the stroke of halftime. Lionel Messi made his return from injury after the break and made an almost immediate impact as he drew the game level in the 58th minute. Leonardo Afonso put Miami ahead two minutes later but Cole Bassett equalized with two minutes left in regulation time.

Monterrey vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the first meeting between the two sides.

Seven of Inter Miami's last eight games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Five of Monterrey's last six games have seen both teams score and also produced over 2.5 goals.

Inter Miami's three games in the CONCACAF Champions Cup have produced less than nine corner kicks.

Monterrey have lost just one of their 13 home games across competitions, (nine wins) - which came in the most recent home game.

Inter Miami are winless in their last four games (two draws).

Monterrey vs Inter Miami Prediction

This will be a clash between seasoned campaigners and new upstarts. Monterrey are continental royalty, having won five titles.

Inter Miami, by contrast, are making their debut but have a one-goal deficit to overcome if they are to advance to the last four. However, Gerardo Martino can call on the services of Lionel Messi and the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner could be a big difference-maker.

Both sides like to play on the front foot and this could be a high-scoring game. We are backing Inter Miami to win.

Prediction: Monterrey 1-3 Inter Miami

Monterrey vs Inter Miami Betting Tips

Tips 1 - Inter Miami to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Lionel Messi to score at any time