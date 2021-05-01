Monterrey vs Mazatlan prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2020-21

Monterrey host Mazatlan at the Estadio BBVA in Liga MX on Sunday in their final league match of the season, hoping to confirm their place in the quarter-finals.

A run of three consecutive defeats has plunged their hopes of finishing inside the top-four places into major doubt.

However, the Rayados can still make the cut. A victory on the final matchday will secure a quarter-final, provided their goal-difference remains better than Santos Laguna, who're tied with them on points.

Mazatlan are looking to qualify for the Reclassification after what's been another disappointing campaign for them.

Having finished a lowly 14th in the 2020 Apertura, the Gunboats are once again headed towards a bottom-six finish unless they win the next game.

They're level on points with 12th-placed Queretaro but adrift of them courtesy of an inferior goal-difference.

Monterrey vs Mazatlan Head-To-Head

The sides met for the first time in Apertura last year when Monterrey secured a 2-1 away victory.

Monterrey Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-D

Mazatlan Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-D-W

Monterrey vs Mazatlan Team News

Monterrey

La Pandilla won't be able to count on the services of the injured Daniel Parra. Meanwhile, Sebastian Vegas is suspended from the clash for getting sent off in the loss to Tigres last weekend.

However, in a defensive boost for head coach Javier Aguirre, left-back Luiz Gustavo returns from a suspension of his own.

Injured: Daniel Parra

Suspended: Sebastian Vegas

Unavailable: None

Mazatlan

Medical reports published by Mazatlan said that Chileans Nicolas Diaz (meniscal) and Lorenzo Reyes (muscle) are staring at a lengthy period out. Meanwhile, Efrain Velarde and Ricardo Marin are close to recovery, though this game might have come too soon for them.

Injured: Nicolas Diaz and Lorenzo Reyes

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Efrain Velarde and Ricardo Marin

Monterrey vs Mazatlan Predicted XI

Monterrey (5-4-1): Hugo Gonzalez; Miguel Layun, Adrian Mora, Cesar Montes, Axel Grijalva, Jesus Gallardo; Ake Loba, Jonathan Gonzalez, Matias Kranevitter, Aviles Hurtado; Rogelio Funes Mori.

Mazatlan (4-4-2): Ricardo Gutierrez; Jose Ortiz, Nestro Vidrio, Carlos Vargas, Salvador Rodriguez; Daniel Amador, Israel Jimenez, Roberto Meraz, Giovanni Augusto; Michael Rangel, Camilo Sanvezzo.

Monterrey vs Mazatlan Prediction

Both sides are in desperate need of points to secure their respective objectives and and we're expecting a closely-fought encounter.

However, the home side have more quality and experience in their ranks and should eke out a narrow victory.

Prediction: Monterrey 2-1 Mazatlan