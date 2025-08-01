Monterrey vs New York Red Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips | August 3rd 2025

Monterrey will face New York Red Bulls at the TQL Stadium on Sunday in the second round of the 2025 Leagues Cup group stages. The Mexican outfit sit 11th in the Liga MX table with zero points after a disappointing start to their regional campaign and have no room for errors in their final two group outings if they are to advance to the knockout stages.

They were beaten 3-2 by Cincinnati in their tournament opener on Thursday, with Sergio Canales and German Berterame scoring late goals in either half as Rayados found themselves playing catch-up for much of the contest.

New York Red Bulls have endured a difficult run of results in their domestic assignments of late, but shelved all that in their Leagues Cup opener last time out as they beat Guadalajara 1-0 at the Sports Illustrated Stadium. With the game goalless and heading for penalties, talisman Emil Forsberg came off the bench to drill home a free-kick in the 97th minute and clinch maximum points for his side.

Metro now sit eighth in the MLS standings with three points and will be looking to make it two wins from two when they play on Sunday.

Monterrey vs New York Red Bulls Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

NY Red Bulls have had 10 competitive meetings against Mexican opposition. They have won five of those games, lost four and drawn the other.

Rayados are winless in their last six competitive games against American sides.

Neither side has won the Leagues Cup, although Monterrey had a fourth-place finish in 2023. The Red Bulls, meanwhile, have never made it past the last 16.

Monterrey vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

Monterrey's latest result ended a run of back-to-back victories, and they will be looking to bounce back here. They showed flashes of their ability despite the loss to Cincinnati last time out and will fancy their chances ahead of Sunday's game.

NYRB, meanwhile, saw their latest result end a run of consecutive defeats and will take confidence from that when they return to action this weekend. They have, however, failed to win any of their last five games on foreign grounds and could lose this one.

Prediction: Monterrey 2-1 New York Red Bulls

Monterrey vs New York Red Bulls Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Monterrey to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of Rayados' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

