Monterrey vs Santos Laguna Prediction and Betting Tips | November 8th 2023

Monterrey will invite Santos Laguna to the Estadio BBVA in Liga MX Apertura action on Wednesday.

The match was originally scheduled to be held in September but had to be postponed at the 11th hour after the pitch was found to be unplayable following a concert at the venue.

The hosts are assured of a place in the Liga MX playoffs quarter-finals. They have a game in hand over second-placed Tigres UANL and will look to displace them in the league standings. They registered their ninth win of the season on Sunday, defeating Pachuca 2-0 in their away games, thanks to first-half goals from Germán Berterame and Rogelio Funes Mori.

The visitors are still in contention to secure a direct spot in the quarter-finals of the playoffs but will need to win their two remaining games. In their previous outing, they recorded a 3-1 home win over Toluca on Sunday.

Félix Torres opened the scoring in the 30th minute while Juan Brunetta and Diego Medina added goals in the second half. If they record one win in their final two games of the season, they'll at least play in the playoffs.

Monterrey vs Santos Laguna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 76 times in all competitions since 1996. They have contested these games closely, with a 26-24 lead in wins for the hosts and as many as 26 games ending in draws.

They last met in the quarter-finals of the Liga MX Clausura in May, with the hosts recording a 2-0 win on aggregate.

Monterrey have lost just one of their last 13 home games against the visitors, recording eight wins.

Santos Laguna are winless in their last five away games in Liga MX, suffering four defeats on the trot.

The visitors have the second-worst defensive record in the league this season, conceding 31 goals in 15 games.

Monterrey vs Santos Laguna Prediction

Rayados have booked their place in the playoff quarter-finals, so this match has no significance for them apart from helping them finish second in the league standings at the end of the regular season. They have lost just one of their last seven league outing and have four wins in their last five games.

Fernando Ortiz confirmed that he will be opting for a second-fiddle squad for the match as he looks to rest his key players for the Liguilla that begins later this month.

Guerreros need a win to stay alive in the playoffs race. They are currently in 10th place in the standings with 20 points to their name. They have lost four of their last five away games in all competitions and might struggle here.

Nonetheless, they have scored at least two goals in five of their last six away games and should enjoy a prolific outing. Juan Brunetta will serve a one-match suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card of the campaign while Hugo Rodriguez is sidelined through injury.

With the home team set to field a second-fiddle squad in this match, the visitors are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Monterrey 1-2 Santos Laguna

Monterrey vs Santos Laguna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Santos Laguna to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Harold Preciado to score or assist any time - Yes