Monterrey vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction and Betting Tips | March 12th 2025

Monterrey play host to Vancouver Whitecaps in the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup round-of-16 clash on Wednesday. With last week’s reverse leg ending all square, a place in the quarter-finals will be on the line and this makes for an exciting matchup at the Estadio Corona.

Monterrey were involved in a share of the spoils for the second consecutive game as they played out a 1-1 draw with Cruz Azul in their Mexican Liga MX clash at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario last Sunday.

Before that, Martín Demichelis’ men were held to a 1-1 draw by Monterrey in the first leg of their Champions Cup last-16 clash on March 5 after conceding an 86th-minute equaliser.

Having brushed aside Canadian outfit Forge FC 5-0 on aggregate in the opening round, Monterrey will be backing themselves to reach the quarter-finals of the continental showpiece on Wednesday as they return home, where they are on a four-game winning streak.

Over in Major League Soccer, Vancouver Whitecaps maintained their impressive start to the 2025 campaign as they secured a 2-0 victory over CF Montreal last time out.

Jesper Sorensen’s men have won each of their opening three league games this season, scoring eight goals and conceding twice so far — they are one of just two sides with a 100% league record.

The Whitecaps now return to action in the Champions Cup, where they picked up a hard-fought 3-2 aggregate victory over Costa Rican outfit Deportivo Saprissa in the opening round before holding out for a draw in last week’s tie against Monterrey.

Monterrey vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever clash between Monterrey and Vancouver Whitecaps, with their first meeting coming in last week’s reverse fixture which ended all square.

Monterrey are unbeaten in six of their last seven matches across all competitions, claiming four wins and two draws since February 9.

Vancouver Whitecaps are on a run of five back-to-back games without defeat, picking up four wins and one draw while scoring 11 goals and keeping two clean sheets in that time.

Monterrey have won each of their most recent four home games, scoring 11 goals and keeping two clean sheets since the start of February.

Monterrey vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

Following last week’s first-leg results, a place in the quarter-finals remains very much up for the taking and we expect both sides to go all out at the Estadio Corona. The Whitecaps have won just one and lost five of their last seven away matches since mid-September and we see them struggling here once again.

Prediction: Monterrey 3-1 Vancouver Whitecaps

Monterrey vs Vancouver Whitecaps Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Monterrey to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of Monterrey’s last six games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been at least 11 corner kicks in four of the hosts’ last five outings)

