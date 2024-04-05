Montpellier vs Lorient Prediction and Betting Tips | April 7 2024

Montpellier face off with Lorient in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade de la Mosson this Sunday (April 7).

Montpellier are currently in 13th place, but they also sit just three points away from potential relegation, meaning they are certainly not out of the woods just yet. Lorient, meanwhile, are 16th, but could climb away from the danger zone with a win here, as they are only three points away from their opponents this weekend.

So which one of these two struggling teams will come out on top?

Montpellier vs Lorient Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Montpellier's recent record against Lorient is impeccable. They are unbeaten against them in their last six meetings, and have won four of those games, including an impressive 0-3 victory this past October.

Although their form has been patchy at best throughout the current campaign, Montpellier have looked a little more solid recently. They have lost just once in their last four games, falling to Paris St. Germain, and their last match saw them beat Le Havre 0-2.

After winning three games in a row in February, Lorient have now won just once in their last five, and have claimed a solitary point from their last three games, most recently falling to Brest.

Lorient's defence is statistically the worst in Ligue 1 this season. They have conceded 50 goals thus far, four more than bottom side Clermont. They have only kept three clean sheets during the campaign.

Montpellier's 2-6 defeat to Paris St. Germain was the heaviest suffered by any home side in Ligue 1 thus far this season. However, their two goals did mean they have scored in all of their last eight games.

Montpellier vs Lorient Prediction

Montpellier are perhaps Ligue 1's most unpredictable side, as they have lurched from the sublime to the terrible throughout the 2023-24 campaign. That makes this one difficult to call.

However, given their abilities in front of goal, it's likely that the home side should come out on top here. Lorient's defence simply does not look strong enough to keep the home side out, and even if they score, it's unlikely it'll be enough to secure any points.

Prediction: Montpellier 2-1 Lorient

Montpellier vs Lorient Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Montpellier win.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Neither of these sides are renowned for their defensive skills, with a total of 90 goals conceded between them this season).

Tip 3: Game to feature more than 2.5 goals - Yes (Montpellier have seen more than 2.5 goals in seven of their last eight Ligue 1 games).