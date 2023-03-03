Montpellier vs Angers Prediction and Betting Tips | March 5, 2023

Montpellier face Angers in Ligue 1 on Sunday (March 5) at the Stade de la Mosson.

The hosts are 14th in the standings but have had an upturn in form in recent weeks, going unbeaten in their last three games. They will be hopeful of a result against Angers, the bottom club in the division.

Indeed, Angers are 20th in the stadnings and with just ten points from 25 games, look destined for the drop. They have not won since September 18, and after picking up two points in early February, have lost their last two.

Montpellier vs Angers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Recent results have been mixed. Angers have won their last two meetings with Montpellier, with the most recent being one of their only two wins this season. However, they have not won on their last six visits to the Stade de la Mosson.

With just ten points, Angers seem cut adrift at the bottom. In fact, nine points separate them from 19th place Troyes. They need a 12-point swing to move out of the relegation zone.

Before their most recent games, Montpellier appeared to be sleepwalking into a relegation battle after losing five of their first six games in 2023. However, they have since picked up two wins and a draw, putting them six points above the drop zone.

Key attackers Elye Wahi and Stephy Mavididi are likely to miss out for Montpellier, but they can still call upon joint-top scorer Teji Savanier, and the dangerous Wahbi Khazri, which gives them plenty of firepower.

Angers have only kept two clean sheets this season and have conceded 53 goals. Due to their low scoring nature, their goal difference sits at a worrying -32.

Montpellier vs Angers Prediction

Despite suffering a couple of key absences, Montpellier should be confident of a positive result, especially after their recent wins.

Angers simply lack the quality to get past any side based on their dismal recent form, and it almost feels like they're now resigned to relegation. Given that they haven’t tasted victory in nearly six months, it’s difficult to see that changing here.

Therefore, expect a home win, probably by at least two goals.

Prediction: Montpellier 2-0 Angers

Montpellier vs Angers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Montpellier win

Tip 2: Montpellier to score at least 2 goals – Yes (Montpellier have scored at least two goals in four of their last six home games with Angers.)

Tip 3: Angers to fail to score – Yes (Angers have drawn a blank in seven away games this season.)

