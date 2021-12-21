Montpellier vs Angers prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Montpellier host Angers at the Stade de la Mosson in Ligue 1 action on Wednesday, with both sides having similar seasons so far.

Montpellier have been in good form of late and have won four of their last five games across all competitions. Olivier Dall'Oglio's side are currently fifth in the league, three points off the top three. They will look to take that momentum into the game against Angers.

Angers have faltered of late, having lost three of their last five games across all competitions. Gerald Baticle's side are currently ninth in the league, three points behind their opponents. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Montpellier on Wednesday.

Both sides will be determined to win the game for different reasons, and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Montpellier vs Angers Head-to-Head

It's hard to choose between the two sides based on their recent head-to-head record, with both sides having won one of their last five meetings against each other.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw the last time they met back in April. Stephane Bahoken's goal made sure the spoils were shared on the night after Stephy Mavididi's opener.

Montpellier Form Guide: L-W-W-W-W

Angers Form Guide: D-L-W-L-L

Montpellier vs Angers Team News

Thomas will be a big absence for Angers

Montpellier

Florent Mollet should make his return to the squad after suspension. Meanwhile, Maxime Esteve, Thibault Tamas and Pedro Mendes are all still out injured.

Injured: Maxime Esteve, Thibault Tamas, Pedro Mendes

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Angers

Romain Thomas will miss the game due to suspension. Bilal Brahimi and Zinedine Ould Khaled are still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Bilal Brahimi, Zinedine Ould Khaled

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Romain Thomas

Montpellier vs Angers Predicted XI

Montpellier Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jonas Omlin; Mihailo Ristic, Mamadou Sakho, Nicolas Cozza, Arnaud Souquet; Junior Sambia, Joris Chotard; Stephy Mavididi, Jordan Ferri, Teji Savanier; Elye Wahi

Angers Predicted XI (5-3-2): Danijel Petkovic; Souleyman Doumbia, Vincent Manceau, Ismael Traore, Enzo Ebosse, Jimmy Cabot; Angelo Fulgini, Thomas Mangani, Azzedine Ounahi; Sofiane Boufal, Mohamed-Ali Cho

Montpellier vs Angers Prediction

It's hard to see Angers taking anything away from the game given the form that the two sides are in. Montpellier should have enough quality to come away with all three points.

We predict Montpellier will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Montpellier 2-0 Angers

