Montpellier vs Bordeaux prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Montpellier host Bordeaux on Sunday in what will be a hotly contested mid-table clash in Ligue 1.

Montpellier are currently ninth in the league, with a win potentially taking them up to seventh in the table.

Michel der Zakarian's side are currently on a 10-match unbeaten streak across all competitions, and will hope to continue that form on Sunday.

Bordeaux, on the other hand, are going through a shaky period of late. Jean-Louis Gasset's side have lost seven of their last nine games in all competitions and are slowly slipping down the Ligue 1 table.

Gasset will hope that his side can come out victorious against Montpellier after picking up their first win in eight games last week.

Montpellier are clearly the side in form, but La Paillade will know that Bordeaux will be a tricky team to beat on Sunday.

Montpellier vs Bordeaux Form Guide

Montpellier have had the better of Bordeaux in their recent meetings. Michel der Zakarian's side have won three out of their last five clashes in Ligue 1, with Les Girondins winning only one.

La Paillade beat Bordeaux 2-0 in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Montpellier Form Guide: W-D-D-W-D

Bordeaux Form Guide: D-L-L-L-W

Montpellier vs Bordeaux Team News

Laurent Koscielny will return from suspension for Bordeaux

Montpellier

Michel der Zakarian will have a full-strength squad to choose from for the fixture on Sunday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bordeaux

Jean-Louis Gasset's side will be missing a few players for the clash on Sunday. Hatem Ben Arfa will miss out due to a knee injury, while Dilane Bakwa is still out due to illness. Laurent Koscielny will return to the squad after suspension.

Brazilian defender Otavio has been ruled out for the season after rupturing his Achilles tendon back in January.

Injured: Hatem Ben Arfa, Dilane Bakwa, Otavio

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Montpellier vs Bordeaux Predicted XI

Montpellier Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Jonas Omlin; Mihailo Ristic, Daniel Congre, Hilton, Junior Sambia; Jordan Ferri; Gaetan Laborde, Teji Savanier, Florent Mollet, Stephy Mavdidi; Andy Delort

Bordeaux Predicted XI (4-4-2): Benoit Costil; Loris Benito, Paul Baysse, Laurent Koscielny, Youssouf Sabaly; Remi Oudin, Nicolas De Preville, Yacine Adli, Mehdi Zerkane; Samuel Kalu, Ui-Jo Hwang

Montpellier vs Bordeaux Prediction

Michel der Zakarian's side should have enough firepower to get past a struggling Bordeaux side on Sunday.

We predict a hard-fought contest with Montpellier coming away with all three points.

Prediction: Montpellier 2-1 Bordeaux