Montpellier vs Bordeaux prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another set of matches this week as Bordeaux take on Montpellier on Wednesday. Both teams have been inconsistent over the past year and will want to win this game.

Montpellier are in eighth place in the Ligue 1 standings at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The hosts were held to a 1-1 draw by Troyes in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Bordeaux, on the other hand, are currently in 17th place in the league table and have struggled this year. The away side did manage an important 2-1 victory against Saint-Etienne last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Montpellier vs Bordeaux Head-to-Head

Bordeaux have a good record against Montpellier and have won 16 out of 34 matches played between the two teams. Montpellier have managed 12 victories against Bordeaux and will need to step up this week.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in March this year and ended in a 3-1 victory for Montpellier. Bordeaux struggled to cope with their opponents on the day and cannot afford a similar result in this game.

Montpellier form guide in Ligue 1: D-W-L-W-D

Bordeaux form guide in Ligue 1: W-L-L-D-D

Montpellier vs Bordeaux Team News



Montpellier

Matheus Thuler was suspended against Troyes last weekend and will not be available for this match. Ambroise Oyongo, Thibault Tamas, and Pedro Mendes are also injured and have been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Ambroise Oyongo, Thibault Tamas, Pedro Mendes

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Matheus Thuler



Bordeaux

Alberth Elis and Josh Maja are carrying minor knocks at the moment and are unlikely to be risked in this fixture. Paul Baysse is recovering from a ligament injury and has been ruled out for the rest of the year.

Injured: Paul Baysse

Doubtful: Alberth Elis, Josh Maja

Suspended: None

Montpellier vs Bordeaux Predicted XI

Montpellier Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jonas Omlin; Junior Sambia, Maxime Esteve, Nicolas Cozza, Mihailo Ristic; Jordan Ferri, Joris Chotard, Teji Savanier; Florent Mollet, Stephy Mavididi, Valere Germain

Bordeaux Predicted XI (5-3-2): Benoit Costil; Timothee Pembele, Enock Kwateng, Mexer, Stian Gregersen, Ricardo Mangas; Jean Onana, Otavio, Yacine Adli; Hwang Ui-Jo, Javairo Dilrosun

Montpellier vs Bordeaux Prediction

Montpellier have been fairly impressive this year and will want to finish in the top half of the table this season. The hosts have lost only one of their last five league games and have built a robust squad.

Bordeaux have been plagued by several issues in recent months and need to make amends this week. Montpellier are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Montpellier 2-1 Bordeaux

