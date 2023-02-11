Montpellier vs Brest Prediction and Betting Tips | February 12, 2023

Montpellier will host Brest in Ligue 1 at the Stade de la Mosson on Sunday (February 12).

The hosts are in 15th place in the standings, but with 20 points, they're only two points away from the relegation zone. More worryingly, Montpellier lost to strugglers Strasbourg 2-0 in their last game.

Brest are also on 20 points, but due to their superior goal difference, they sit one spot above Montpellier. Most recently, they secured a 1-1 draw with Lens, an impressive result against the high-flying side.

Montpellier vs Brest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The last time they faced off was in August, where Montpellier secured the biggest Ligue 1 win (7-0) this season. The game produced just under a quarter of the hosts' 31 goals this season.

Brest are unbeaten in Ligue 1 since the appointment of manager Eric Roy, their third boss of the season. The five-game run is their best of the current campaign, even if they’ve only won once in this period.

Montpellier have lost five of their last six games, and worryingly, have conceded 16 goals.

Only three other Ligue 1 sides have conceded more goals than Montpellier this season, with two of those teams – Angers and Auxerre – sitting in the bottom two.

Montpellier (7) have had more red cards than any other Ligue 1 side this season, while Brest have only had only man sent off thus far. Ironically, their lone red card (for Pierre Lees-Melou) in that 7-0 loss to Montpellier.

Montpellier vs Brest Prediction

Given the close proximity of the sides in the standings, this could be a close game to call.

Brest have undoubtedly been on better form, but Montpellier obviously have home advantage and when they click in attack, as they did against Auxerre recently, they are dangerous.

Overall, it’s difficult to pick a winner, but due to the open nature of both teams, it’s likely to be an exciting game to watch. A high-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Montpellier 2-2 Brest

Montpellier vs Brest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Draw

Tip 2: Game to feature more than 2.5 goals – Yes (Four of Montpellier’s last six games have featured more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3: At least two Montpellier players to be booked – Yes (Montpellier have received 44 bookings and seven red cards this season.)

Poll : 0 votes