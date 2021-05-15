Montpellier vs Brest prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Montpellier host Brest in Ligue 1 on Sunday, with both sides not having much to play for as they approach the end of their campaign.

Montpellier are currently 8th in the league, and will need a miracle in order to qualify for the Europa League.

Michel Der Zakarian's men are six points behind fifth-placed Marseille and sixth-placed Lens, with only two games remaining this season. La Paillade have only won two of their last five games across all competitions and will look to turn things around when they take on Brest on Sunday.

Olivier Dall'Oglio's Brest side are currently 14th in the table, three points above the relegation zone.

Les Pirates will need at least a point from their last two games to all but guarantee their safety. Brest, however, are in a terrible run of form, having won only two of their last 10 league games.

⚽️ Brest a marqué 12 buts de la tête en Ligue 1 2020/21, seul… le MHSC (18) en a marqué plus. Le duo Laborde (7)-Delort (7) a d’ailleurs marqué à lui tout seul plus de buts que toute autre équipe de L1 en 2020/21.



📊 Le mur des stats avant #MHSCSB29

➡️ https://t.co/9whp5JX3iS pic.twitter.com/LeOANxlyep — MHSC (@MontpellierHSC) May 14, 2021

With both sides in dismal runs of form, there is not much to look forward to for this clash on Sunday.

Montpellier vs Brest Head-to-Head

Montpellier have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides. La Paillade are unbeaten in their last five league meetings against Brest, winning four of them.

The two sides played out a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture earlier this season

Montpellier Form Guide: W-L-L-W-D

Brest Form Guide: D-D-W-L-L

Montpellier vs Brest Team News

Pedro Mendes has been a huge miss for Montpellier

Montpellier

Montpellier will still be without Jonas Omlin for the game on Sunday, as the shot-stopper continues to recover from a thigh injury he picked up earlier this month.

Portuguese defender Pedro Mendes has been ruled out for the rest of the season after sustaining a cruciate ligament injury back in April

Injured: Jonas Omlin, Pedro Mendes

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brest

Brest have no new injury issues following their loss against Nice last week. Christophe Herelle, Romain Philippoteaux and Sebastien Cibois will all miss the game on Sunday due to injury.

Midfielder Paul Lasne has been ruled out for the rest of the season after injuring his cruciate ligament last month.

Injured: Christophe Herelle, Romain Philippoteaux, Sebastien Cibois, Paul Lasne

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Montpellier vs Brest Predicted XI

#MHSCSB29 Avant le déplacement des Brestois à Montpellier, dans le cadre de la 37e journée de @Ligue1UberEats, retrouvez coach #ODO en conférence de presse.

👉 https://t.co/jm8rTfSgeg pic.twitter.com/DNPXPXDDlZ — Stade Brestois 29 (@SB29) May 14, 2021

Montpellier Predicted XI (3-5-2): Dimitry Bertaud; Daniel Congre, Hilton, Arnaud Souquet; Mihailo Ristic, Teji Savanier, Florent Mollet, Jordan Ferri, Junior Sambia; Andy Delort, Gaetan Laborde

Brest Predicted XI (4-4-2): Gautier Larsonneur; Romain Perraud, Jean-Kevin Duverne, Brendan Chardonnet, Ronael Pierre-Gabriel; Romain Faivre, Haris Belkebia, Jean Lucas, Franck Honorat; Gaetan Charbonnier, Steve Mounie

Montpellier vs Brest Prediction

The game could go either way because of the form that the two teams are in, but Montpellier's attacking talent should be enough to secure them the win.

We predict Michel Der Zakarian's side will narrowly win against Brest on Sunday

Prediction: Montpellier 1-0 Brest