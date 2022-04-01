Montpellier vs Brest prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

On Sunday, Montpellier will play host to Brest in a Ligue 1 meeting at the Stade de la Mosson.

Montpellier are in 11th place in the league, while Brest are two spots lower in 13th. So which of these largely inconsistent sides can pick up a victory this weekend?

Montpellier vs Brest Head-to-Head

Despite changing manager from Michel der Zakarian to Olivier Dall’Oglio in the summer, Montpellier have been just as inconsistent this season as they were in 2020-21.

At times, they’ve been capable of brilliance, as we saw with their four-game winning streak in December. However, they’ve also been capable of ludicrous collapses, such as their defeats to strugglers Saint-Etienne and Troyes. Most recently, Montpellier beat Bordeaux 0-2, giving their fans hope that another strong run could be around the corner.

Brest, meanwhile, have been almost as inconsistent as their hosts this weekend – perhaps because former Montpellier boss Der Zakarian is now in charge there. They began the season terribly, failing to win their first 11 games.

However, a six-game winning streak sent them up to tenth in early December. Since then, though, Brest’s form has tailed off, and they have lost their last two games, winning only one of their last five.

The last time these two sides faced off was in December, when Montpellier snapped Brest’s winning run, beating them 4-0.

Montpellier form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-L-W.

Brest form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-L-D.

MHSC @MontpellierHSC



🎙️ 🗨️ @MOLLETFlorent "On a gagné beaucoup de matchs parce que les supporters étaient là. Quand ils sont là ils font beaucoup de bruit, le football sans supporters c'est pas du football" #MHSCSB29 🎙️ 🗨️ @MOLLETFlorent "On a gagné beaucoup de matchs parce que les supporters étaient là. Quand ils sont là ils font beaucoup de bruit, le football sans supporters c'est pas du football"#MHSCSB29 🎙️ https://t.co/2FqcJ0GgX4

Montpellier vs Brest Team News

Montpellier

Montpellier have two defenders suspended, while three others are likely to miss out due to injuries.

Injured: Thibault Tamas.

Doubtful: Mamadou Sakho, Pedro Mendes.

Suspended: Nicolas Cozza, Mihailo Ristic.

Unavailable: None.

Brest

Ronael Pierre-Gabriel and Sebastien Cibois are both sidelined due to injuries.

Injured: Ronael Pierre-Gabriel, Sebastien Cibois.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Montpellier vs Brest Predicted XIs

Montpellier (4-2-3-1): Jonas Omlin, Arnaud Souquet, Matheus Thuler, Maxime Esteve, Ambroise Oyongo, Jordan Ferri, Joris Chotard, Florent Mollet, Teji Savanier, Stephy Mavididi, Sepe Elye Wahi.

Brest (3-4-1-2): Marco Bizot, Jean-Kevin Duverne, Christophe Herelle, Lilian Brassier, Franck Honorat, Haris Belkebla, Lucien Agoume, Jere Uronen, Romain Del Castillo, Jeremy Le Douaron, Martin Satriano.

Montpellier vs Brest Prediction

Given both teams have been inconsistent this season, this one should be a tricky one to pick. However, overall, Montpellier have the advantage.

They are coming off a win, are capable of scoring goals and also have home advantage. Therefore, expect a win for the hosts here.

Prediction: Montpellier 2-1 Brest.

