Montpellier vs Clermont prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Sunday sees Montpellier face off with Clermont at the Stade de la Mosson in a Ligue 1 match.

Montpellier are currently in 9th place in the table, while Clermont are in 17th.

So which one of these sides will climb the table after this weekend?

Montpellier have had a semi-impressive start to their 2021-22 campaign, winning six of their first 16 games, including four of their last seven.

Most recently, they looked excellent in a 1-3 win over Metz, scoring three outstanding goals.

Despite losing last season’s two top scorers, Andy Delort and Gaetan Laborde, Montpellier have not struggled for goals this season. They have scored 24 thus far, making them Ligue 1’s sixth top scorers.

Clermont, meanwhile, have hit a sticky patch since starting their debut Ligue 1 campaign in bright fashion.

They’re now winless since 16 October, although they did pick up their first point since then - in a 2-2 draw with Lens this Wednesday.

Clermont’s biggest issue this season has been with their defense. They’ve conceded 31 goals thus far, with only the bottom three teams letting in more.

Montpellier vs Clermont Head-to-Head

Clermont have not been in Ligue 1 before, the last time they faced Montpellier was in Ligue 2 back in 2009. That match saw Montpellier run out 2-1 winners.

The all-time record stands at four wins a piece and one draw from nine matches played.

Montpellier form guide: W-L-L-W-W

Clermont form guide: D-L-L-L-L

Montpellier vs Clermont Team News

Montpellier

Two players are definitely ruled out for this one, while Maxime Esteve is also a doubt. Elye Wahi was injured in the last match and is also a doubt for the game.

Injured: Pedro Mendes, Thibault Tamas

Doubtful: Maxime Esteve, Elye Wahi

Suspended: None

Clermont

Yadaly Diaby is suspended after his red card against Lens, while four others are likely to miss the game due to injuries.

Injured: Cedric Hountondji, Elba Rashani, Oriol Busquets, Jim Allevinah

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Yadaly Diaby

Montpellier vs Clermont Predicted XI

Montpellier predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jonas Omlin; Junior Sambia, Nicolas Cozza, Mamadou Sakho, Mihailo Ristic; Jordan Ferri, Joris Chotard; Florent Mollet, Teji Savanier, Stephy Mavididi; Valere Germain

Clermont predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Arthur Desmas; Akim Zedadka, Jean-Claude Billong, Florent Ogier, Vital N’Simba; Salis Abdul Samed, Johan Gastien; Jodel Dossou, Yohann Magnin, Jason Berthomier; Mohamed Bayo

Montpellier vs Clermont Prediction

Clermont would have been buoyed by their draw with Lens this week, but this one is a tricky assignment for them.

Montpellier have one of Ligue 1’s more dangerous attacking units, and with Clermont’s weak defense, it’s hard to imagine them failing to score.

Therefore, a home win is the prediction.

Prediction: Montpellier 3-1 Clermont

Edited by Shardul Sant