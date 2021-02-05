Montpellier vs Dijon prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Montpellier play host to Dijon at the Stade de la Mosson in Ligue 1 action on Sunday.

Montpellier are currently in 11th position, eight places above Dijon who are struggling in 19th. Both sides are looking to turn their current disappointing form around.

Montpellier will be aiming to recapture the form that saw them reach as high as third place earlier in the season. Meanwhile, Dijon are desperate to collect some precious points.

Montpellier vs Dijon Head-to-Head

After an excellent start to the 2020-21 campaign, Montpellier have gone on a real slump of late.

Their last win came on 12 December over Lens. Since then, they’ve lost six and drawn three, with their last game being a 1-1 draw with Metz.

Michel Der Zakarian’s side have been prolific goalscorers throughout the campaign, with 35 goals. However, they’ve now conceded 42, a worrying total only topped by two sides.

Dijon, meanwhile, have been one of Ligue 1’s biggest strugglers throughout the current campaign.

They fired boss Stephane Jobard in November after failing to win any of their first nine fixtures. However, new boss David Linares has only overseen two wins since taking over.

Dijon are on a six-game winless streak, and have lost their last three matches. Their most recent defeat came at the hands of Lyon.

The last time these sides face off, the game ended in a 2-2 draw. Prior to that, the last time Dijon defeated Montpellier was back in 2018.

Montpellier form guide: D-L-L-L-D

Dijon form guide: D-D-L-L-L

🗨️ Michel Der Zakarian "Le football est simple, c'est l'alchimie dans la tête des joueurs"#MHSCDFCO 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/yGr2vMS895 — MHSC (@MontpellierHSC) February 5, 2021

Montpellier vs Dijon Team News

Montpellier

Defender Ambroise Oyongo will miss out on this game due to a sprained ankle. Top scorer Andy Delort is almost ready to return, but is still a doubt for this game.

Injured: Ambroise Oyongo

Doubtful: Andy Delort

Suspended: None

Dijon

Dijon will be missing Roger Assale, who has a thigh injury. Meanwhile, Yassine Benzia is a doubt due to a hand injury.

Injured: Roger Assale

Doubtful: Yassine Benzia

Suspended: None

David Linarès en conférence de presse avant #MHSCDFCO pic.twitter.com/lvo4FYhJJ9 — Dijon FCO (@DFCO_Officiel) February 5, 2021

Montpellier vs Dijon Predicted XI

Montpellier predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Dimitry Bertaud, Pedro Mendes, Hilton, Daniel Congre, Mihailo Ristic, Jordan Ferri, Junior Sambia, Florent Mollet, Teji Savanier, Stephy Mavididi, Gaetan Laborde

Dijon predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Anthony Racioppi, Fouad Chafik, Jonathan Panzo, Senou Coulibaly, Ngonda Muzinga, Wesley Lautoa, Didier Ndong, Eric Ebimbe, Frederic Sammaritano, Bersant Celina, Keita Balde

Montpellier vs Dijon Prediction

Both of these teams have found life tricky recently. However, it seems that Montpellier are more likely to bounce back in this game. They have still been scoring goals, and while their defence has looked vulnerable, Dijon are hardly prolific goalscorers.

Montpellier should have the attacking power to see them through this encounter.

Prediction: Montpellier 2-0 Dijon